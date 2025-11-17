GAC launches M8 Master luxury minibus in SA

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The M8 Master looks suitably bold in black, with its Lexus-like front-end.

Chinese brand GAC hopes to steal some attention from the Mercedes-Benz V-Class with its new M8 Master. One wonders if BMW had something to say about that choice of name.

The upmarket multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) made its local debut at the Festival of Motoring earlier this year. Now it has officially gone on sale, carrying a price tag of R1,499,900, which includes a five-year/150,000km warranty and an eight-year/150,000km warranty on its hybrid battery components.

Yes, it is a plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV); laying claim to being the first MPV of this type in the country.

It is a striking vehicle, incorporating cues like a “Lion Fang” LED signature, a Lexus-like grille design and swanky chrome-faced alloys.

Conveniences for passengers include dual power sliding doors, an electric tailgate, three-zone climate control and soundproof laminated glass.

Fascia integrates 10.1-inch central infotainment screen and 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster. (Supplied)

According to the brand, the air-conditioning system operates on a “windless” principle for greater calm in the cabin, while the second-row seats offer a 10-point air pump massage function, plus heating, ventilation and electric adjustment.

Safety features include a 360-degree all-round airbag matrix, with rear windscreen airbags and lengthy curtain airbags – a total of seven airbags is standard. The driver benefits from adaptive cruise control, lane-keep assist, blind-spot detection and rear cross-traffic braking. The vehicle offers semi-autonomous driving assistance.

The cockpit incorporates a 10.1-inch central infotainment screen and a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster. Sound is delivered through an eight-speaker Yamaha audio system and ADiGO virtual arena acoustics, promising an immersive “concert-hall” ambience.

Second-row seats offer a 10-point air pump massage function. (Supplied)

Now about that PHEV powertrain. The internal combustion engine is a 2.0l turbocharged-petrol unit and in tandem with the electric systems, a 274kW output is quoted.

GAC claims a range in excess of 1,000km, with a pure-electric driving range of 106km. Interestingly, the fuel economy quote of 8.8l/100km matches the figure of the claimed sprint time: 0–100km/h in 8.8 seconds.

Visually bold, seemingly outfitted with all the expected amenities from a luxury people-mover and armed with a clever hybrid powertrain, the GAC M8 Master appears compelling on paper. We look forward to testing it soon.