Audi R26 Concept previews Formula 1 contender

Audi is preparing to make its F1 entrance in 2026.

The company recently unveiled the R26 concept car, giving a glimpse of what its motorsport contender could look like for the main event.

“We are not entering Formula 1 just to be there; we want to win - at the same time, we know that you don’t become a top team in Formula 1 overnight,” said CEO Gernot Döllner. “By 2030, we want to fight for the World Championship title.”

In case anyone forgot, Audi has quite a history where motorsport is concerned.

From the first mid-engine Grand Prix car in the ’30s to the Quattro all-wheel drive in rallying, diesel, hybrid and electric powertrains at Le Mans, Formula E and at the Dakar Rally, the brand boasts a decent CV in competitive pursuits.

At the helm of the Audi F1 Project are former Ferrari Team Principal Mattia Binotto and Jonathan Wheatley (formerly Red Bull), (Supplied)

The new vehicle’s aesthetic is defined by minimalist graphic surfaces and precise geometric cuts. Its colour palette features titanium, carbon black and the newly introduced Audi red. As part of this identity, Audi will also sport red rings, nodding to its Formula 1 presence.

To enter Formula 1, Audi acquired Sauber Group in Switzerland, creating the conditions to bring Qatar’s sovereign wealth fund on board as an investor.

At the helm of the Audi F1 Project are former Ferrari Team Principal Mattia Binotto and Jonathan Wheatley (formerly Red Bull), who report directly to Audi CEO Gernot Döllner.

In terms of drivers, the company is relying on a combination of experience and youthful energy with seasoned racing driver Nico Hülkenberg (Germany) and young talent Gabriel Bortoleto (Brazil).

Since spring 2022, Audi has been developing the power unit for Formula 1 in Neuburg an der Donau – the only operational location of an F1 team in Germany. It consists of a turbocharged 1.6l V6 internal combustion engine with an energy recovery system, energy storage and an electric motor generator unit. The gearbox is also being developed in Neuburg.

Power unit comprises turbocharged 1.6l V6 internal combustion engine with an energy recovery system, energy storage and an electric motor generator. (Supplied)

The Audi F1 team will make its full public appearance at the official team launch in January 2026. The first official test drives with the new-generation cars will take place at the end of January in Barcelona, Spain – still behind closed doors.

During further tests in Bahrain in February, the Audi factory team will test in front of the public for the first time before the brand’s debut takes place in Melbourne in March.