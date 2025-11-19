Renault to produce two new Geely-based cars in Brazil

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Renault announced the completion of a deal in Brazil with Geely a fortnight ago, linking up in the largest Latin American market, where rival BYD has been building a factory and gaining ground with its affordable pure electric and plug-in hybrid models.

Renault Group will produce two new cars in Brazil in the second half of 2026, using the base of its Chinese partner Geely’s vehicles, as it further expands in a high-growth market, it said on Tuesday.

The two groups also said they will invest R$3.8bn (about R12.28bn) in an industrial complex in the country. Renault did not say whether the investment was part of or in addition to the €3bn international development plan over four years which it announced at the end of 2023.

The company said the two manufacturers will create a new zero-emission technology platform that will be the basis for another new Renault model to be launched in 2027.

The agreement allows Geely access to an existing plant and dealership network and will help the French carmaker to use more of the available capacity at its assembly plant and add larger models to its portfolio, Renault has said.

While Renault’s reliance on Europe has largely insulated it from US President Donald Trump’s tariffs, it also makes it vulnerable to the region’s weak economic growth. Facing rising competition from Chinese automakers at home, it wants to expand outside Europe, in Latin America, but also in Korea, Turkey and India.