REVIEW | Isuzu MU-X Onyx XT more tough than plush

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Back in 2012 General Motors’ Chevrolet brand launched the Trailblazer. This was the marque’s first attempt at the popular ladder-frame sport-utility vehicle market, dominated by the Toyota Fortuner.

While the Trailblazer mustered a reasonable show for its makers, it never quite achieved success at the level of its Japanese counterpart. It was given an extensive facelift a few years into its life cycle, then the American firm announced its disinvestment from the South African market.

From the ashes of General Motors’ local operations, the Isuzu brand was re-birthed, which included the continuation of D-Max production at the Gqeberha plant. Then in 2018 Isuzu released its new MU-X, which was essentially the familiar Trailblazer of before but with a different visual identity. Like the Trailblazer, the model was imported from Thailand.

Distinctive LED lighting elements and faux diffuser give the large Isuzu a strong identity. (Supplied)

As its bowtie-badged relative showed before, trying to dethrone the perennial favourite Fortuner is no easy task. Now the MU-X is in its second generation, evolving as a more cohesive product than a parts bin arrangement from the General Motors legacy.

Earlier this year the model was given a significant refresh. Recently, we had a go in the range-topping Onyx XT version. It has three main rivals, all packing 4x4 capability, automatic transmissions and decent specifications lists.

Of course, there is the Toyota Fortuner GR-Sport (R999,000); the Mitsubishi Pajero Sport Exceed (R904,990) and the more upmarket Ford Everest – which wears the suitably lofty price-tag of R1,309,000.

When the second iteration of the MU-X was launched in 2021, it marked a major step up on all fronts, from design to interior quality. The upgraded 2025 vehicle expanded on this, with minor revisions outside and inside. Those tweaks are best amplified by the Onyx XT.

Versus the lower LSE version, it has a more daring exterior aesthetic, with a body-kit and frontal design seemingly inspired by high-performance European offerings. That front grille whispers Jaguar F-Pace SVR and just look at how ambitious that faux diffuser is at the rear. Viewed side-on, the glossy black alloys and plastic inserts complement the assertive profile of the vehicle. Buyers can also have a paint job that is not dissimilar to the attractive Nardo Grey offered on Audi RS models, pictured here. Isuzu calls it Eiger Grey Metallic.

The cabin has a durable feel but buyers should not expect a luxurious experience. (Supplied)

While its outward appearance has racy cues, one should not forget that it is a ladder-frame sport-utility vehicle beneath it all. Fire-up the 3.0l turbocharged-diesel, four-cylinder unit and one is reminded of its hardworking roots. Isuzu is a commercial vehicles specialist, first and foremost. Even though the brand has imbued its seven-seater family vehicle with a civilised layer, the rugged lineage still filters through.

The heft of the MU-X is felt from the get-go. It is a heavy, lumbering piece of machinery, which some drivers will appreciate – particularly if they are accustomed to the tough feel of the D-Max.

Being the Onyx XT, it is outfitted well in terms of creature comforts and technologies. Isuzu’s infotainment system is not at the cutting-edge, but all expected functionalities are present, including a 360-degree camera. The digital instrument cluster presents clearly. Although the cabin is not what one would describe as luxurious, it does have a swankier appearance over the lesser MU-X models, thanks to its patterned leatherette upholstery and smarter dashboard trimming.

The 140kW/450Nm power source is a proven unit, a low-stress motor that keeps the big MU-X ticking along with reasonable momentum. Its six-speed automatic works well enough, while average fuel economy sat around the 9l/100km during our week of driving. Neither dynamic nor especially cosseting, the MU-X will appeal to buyers who appreciate a hard, sturdy texture.

Sporty patterned alloy wheels given the glossy black treatment. (Supplied)

There are two criticisms to highlight. First up, those tailpipe emissions: stopped at a traffic light with the windows open for even a few seconds, those diesel fumes were truck-like in the way they permeated the cabin. Second, the lane-keep assistance function is far too strong – alarming the driver with a firm tug through the steering wheel.

The Onyx XT costs R1,026,800 and carries a five-year/120,000km warranty, as well as a five-year/90,000km service plan.

For sophistication and refinement in the category, Ford’s Everest has a clear superiority – but it is the priciest. The Fortuner leads with its proven resale, engineering integrity and the strong cachet of the Toyota brand. Its downside is the perception around theft risk as a result of its popularity.

Like the Pajero Sport, the MU-X is a left-field player from a credible brand – it does not stand out in a particular area, but it gets on with the required job quite without fuss, in typical Isuzu fashion.