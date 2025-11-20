Kia’s PV5 named 2026 International Van of the Year

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Kia may not be pushing the electric agenda in SA, but abroad, its battery-powered wares are causing a stir.

The PV5 all-electric commercial vehicle recently won the title of 2026 International Van of the Year, marking the brand’s first victory in the competition – also the first time for a Korean marque. The jury is comprised of leading commercial vehicle journalists representing 26 countries.

It is an award that follows a recent Guinness World Record for “the greatest distance travelled by a light-duty battery-powered electric van with maximum payload on a single charge”, achieving 693.38km.

“Kia has long been celebrated for its award-winning cars, and now, its van division is making an equally powerful impact on the industry,” said the competition’s chairman, Jarlath Sweeney.

Minimalist, high-tech cabin reflects the car's future-forward ethos. (Supplied)

“[The accolade] reinforces our belief that Kia can redefine this segment and continue shaping the future of smart, sustainable and electric mobility for businesses around the world,” said Ho Sung Song, global president & CEO of Kia.

The model was listed for consideration alongside six other models launched in 2025, including two other electric vans.

Based on Kia’s Electric-Global Modular Platform for Service (E-GMP.S), the PV5 cargo van offers a claimed range up to 415km with DC charging from 10-to-80% in under 30 minutes and a payload capacity of up to 790kg.

The futuristic-looking vehicle will also be offered in chassis cab and short-wheelbase variants. The larger PV7 and PV9 are currently in development.

No word yet on what Kia’s local electrification plans entail, but on the commercial vehicles front, Mzansi consumers can look forward to the prospect of the imminent Tasman bakkie.