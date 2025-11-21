A journey of steady wins and striking cars: Hyundai SA turns 25

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The Hyundai Elantra laid claim to the brand’s first SA Car of the Year victory.

Hyundai’s story in SA is defined by consistent and steady growth — and now the Korean automaker is celebrating a quarter century in the SA market.

A glance back reveals a fascinating view of the marque’s striking evolution, from challenger brand to top sales fixture and beloved household name.

Hyundai Automotive SA as we know it today traces its origins to 2000, when Associated Motor Holdings (AMH) secured the distributorship for the brand, following a previous effort by a different entity. AMH was a division of Imperial Holdings, which became Motus Corporation.

Rebuilding the brand in the wake of that initial venture was not easy at first, says former CEO Alan Ross.

Hyundai’s new custodians were tasked with restoring consumer confidence, establishing a competent dealership network, providing thorough aftersales service and expanding the product portfolio.

The brand cultivated an image for simple, affordable, well-equipped economy cars, from the Atos city-slicker to the Accent compact sedan and larger Elantra. It showed off a more elegant side with the full-sized Sonata and trendy Tiburon coupé.

Headway was slow but steady, amid long-standing rivals, in a market where consumers were fiercely loyal to the usual German and Japanese players.

The Getz was a game-changer for Hyundai. (Sowetan Motoring Team)

In 2003 its fortunes as a mainstream, volume competitor gained new impetus with a dazzling newcomer dubbed Getz. This B-segment hatchback boasted a more Eurocentric design, respectable safety credentials, improved quality and a hugely compelling price: R99,900 at introduction.

The Getz proved a successful seller for Hyundai and paved the way for a changing brand image. Building on that momentum, the brand was among the first to the family sport-utility vehicle arena, with the Tucson. Products like the Sonata grew ever more sophisticated, while the Santa Fe appealed to buyers with larger space requirements and active lifestyles.

Hyundai’s groundbreaking hybrid Sante Fe. (Sowetan Motoring Team)

As Hyundai’s sales success moved from strength to strength, so did the company’s ambitions to market the brand in a more authentically South African way.

The 2010 Fifa World Cup provided an excellent opportunity for Hyundai to showcase its strength as a powerful global brand, while reinforcing an association with a sport that South Africans loved. It became the proud sponsor of the event, but its activities went beyond traditional branding.

Hyundai went further, placing a giant balloon at Sandton’s Mushroom Park, and a massive vuvuzela on Cape Town’s unfinished bridge (rated as the biggest in the world by the Guinness Book of Records). People were talking — and for all the right reasons.

And the latest generation Elantra, resplendent with Fluidic Sculpture styling elements, made headlines: it was the first Hyundai to win the South African Car of the Year competition in 2012.

Hyundai SA has won over 70 awards. (Sowetan Motoring Team)

Pledging further commitment to the South African motor industry, creating employment and contributing to the local supply chain, Hyundai established an assembly facility in Johannesburg’s East Rand.

Following the retirement of Alan Ross, Niall Lynch took the baton of CEO, guiding Hyundai through yet another remarkable period that would see it achieve further heights.

Lynch’s tenure was timeous, with a radical shift in Hyundai’s design and engineering philosophies that would cement its status as a leader. Models like the new i20 took on traditional B-segment hatchbacks and threw down the gauntlet.

The operation is responsible for the production of the EX8 Mighty truck and H-100 bakkie, both formidable commercial vehicle offerings with considerable popularity among fleet owners. The brand lays claim to an impressive breadth of vehicles in the commercial space, which include Cargo versions of the Grand i10, Venue as well as the spacious Staria.

The tough H-100 bakkie contributes to the economy through local assembly. (Sowetan Motoring Team)

Hyundai is no stranger to the motorsport realm, with great success in events such as the World Rally Championship.

In 2020 the i30 N was launched locally, spearheading the new N-division, a genuine performance nameplate with exhilarating offerings, distilling Hyundai’s competitive efforts and pedigree.

The Hyundai i30 N elevated the company’s sporting pedigree. (Sowetan Motoring Team)

Succeeding Lynch at the helm of Hyundai SA in 2023 was Gideon Jansen van Rensburg, who saw the Hyundai brand build on the success of introductions such as the Venue, latest-generation Grand i10 and Exter.

In May 2025, Stanley Anderson was announced as the new CEO of Hyundai SA, tasked with leading the brand into its exciting new chapter. He has been involved with Hyundai since 2001, holding various key positions, playing a crucial role in leading the upward trajectory of the brand.

Speaking at the brand’s recent anniversary celebrations, Anderson acknowledged the “proud Hyundai men and women” who gave of their efforts towards building the brand into what it is today — having sold 791,000 vehicles over the past 25 years.

The next 25 years look bright for the Korean automaker in Mzansi.

This article was sponsored by Hyundai.