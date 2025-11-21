REVIEW | Chery Tiggo Cross HEV excels as a fuel-saver

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

There are a great number of Chinese brands entering the market. Some are new, independent operations, and others are subdivisions under larger groups.

Chery’s household has grown with various offshoots – like Omoda, Jaecoo, Jetour and, more recently, Lepas. But the main namesake firm, Chery, is a moniker that South Africans are likely most familiar with.

Especially since its presence on the market dates back to the late 2000s. Its wares today are far removed from cringeworthy earlier efforts such as the QQ3, J2 and original Tiggo, which were peddled before the brand’s importer ceased its activities around the Chinese marque.

The return of Chery as a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Chinese mother company seems to have been well-received, spearheaded by an initial range that included the Tiggo SUV family (4, 7 and 8), with each vehicle sized accordingly from compact to big-ish.

Recently the model line expanded, seeing the addition of the Chery Tiggo Cross, which is an enhanced, slightly more sophisticated version of the regular Tiggo 4. In the middle of 2025 a hybrid electric vehicle (HEV) derivative was added to the range, launching at R439,900 for the standard Comfort version and R469,900 for the Elite. That makes it one of the most accessible HEV models on the market.

We spent a week with the newcomer and found that it was a better prospect than one might have initially thought. But first, we need to get the issues out of the way.

My first jibe pertains to the lengthy start-up tune that initiates on entering the vehicle. It sounds like the beginning of a news broadcast. Cute at first, but gets tiring after two days.

Cabin creaks and squeaks caused some irritation. (Supplied)

Second, because the vehicle is so quiet when its electric system is doing the heavy lifting, you are aware of other noises – creaks and squeaks in the case of our test car.

The chunky driver’s seat bolster rubbed against the armrest, and there were other rattles, likely caused by ill-fitting plastics. Third is that the engine does get noisy, with a strained tone on kick-down – and our car seemed to show a strange, brief reverberation through the centre tunnel slightly north of 120km/h.

But to fault the Chery Tiggo Cross HEV on its intended purpose as a frugal conveyance would be difficult. Its hybrid componentry works well, yielding low fuel consumption figures without the driver having to try particularly hard.

Finesse the car at a gentle pace on the highway, and you can see digits as low as 4.8l/100km – drive with a heavier foot, and it settles around the mid-5l/100km region.

This responsive new HEV powertrain remedies long-standing criticisms of the 1.5l turbocharged-petrol unit in the regular Tiggo Cross: that it can be thirsty when pushed, also suffering from lag on take-off.

The internal combustion engine in the Cross is still a 1.5l, four-cylinder petrol unit, but without the turbocharger.

Factoring in the electric motor, the total system output is a substantial 150kW/310Nm. It is sprightly in any setting, whether punching from standstill or kicking down to seize a gap at urban speeds.

Hearing and feeling the front wheels scrabble for purchase under hard acceleration is not uncommon. The vehicle uses what Chery describes as a dedicated hybrid transmission (DHT). It is mechanically different from a continuously-variable transmission (CVT) but the sensations are similar.

Progressive powertrain aside, the Cross is just like the regular version in terms of look and feel. Visually, the model is an attractive, inoffensive piece of design, lifting cues from rivals such as the Volkswagen T-Cross.

The rear takes a leaf from VW's T-Cross. (Supplied)

Its cabin has an above-average sense of plushness, thanks to the use of soft-feel textures for the dashboard and door panels, while the contoured seats are outfitted in an attractive black leatherette upholstery.

On the equipment front, you already know what to expect: Chinese brands have made it a point to avoid omissions that would be experienced at similar prices in the equivalent German rivals.

The base Comfort model serves up amenities including a reverse camera, full-LED headlamps, keyless entry, digital instrumentation, a tyre pressure monitor and six airbags.

The service plan is of a five-year/60,000km duration. Chery’s warranty offering is a seven-year/150,000km period, while the first owner has the prospect of a 10-year/1,000,000km assurance.

For budget-minded buyers wanting to experience the perks of hybrid technology in the compact crossover arena, Chery’s electrified Cross warrants consideration.