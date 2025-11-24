Geely makes Mzansi comeback

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The Geely E5 EV offers a driving range of up to 430km in Aspire specification.

Chinese marque Geely returned to the South African market this week with a pair of new energy SUVs. Built on the carmaker’s GEA architecture, the E5 EV and E5 EM-i plug-in hybrid (PHEV) offer modern powertrains, high specifications and competitive pricing.

The E5 is powered by a 160kW electric motor on the front axle and a 60.22kWh short-blade lithium iron phosphate battery pack. In the entry-level Aspire trim, it delivers 0-100km/h in 6.9 seconds and a claimed range of up to 430km, while the more feature-rich (and slightly heavier) Apex version posts 7.1 seconds and 410km.

Both support 100kW DC fast charging, which Geely says allows a 30% to 80% top-up in about 20 minutes. An AC home charger is included to help sweeten the ownership deal.

Apex models feature a panoramic glass sunroof and a 16-speaker Flyme sound system. (Geely)

Rolling on 18″ alloy wheels, the E5 Aspire features a 15.4″ touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a 10.2″ digital instrument cluster, ventilated front seats, voice control, cruise control, automatic LED headlights, a multi-function steering wheel, artificial leather upholstery, a surround-view monitor, rear park distance control, retractable side mirrors and four USB ports.

The Apex adds 19″ alloys, a 1,000W 16-speaker Flyme sound system, a panoramic sunroof, configurable ambient lighting, a head-up display, heated front seats with massage, a powered tailgate and intelligent high-beam control.

The E5 EM-i PHEV has an electric range of up to 83km. (Geely)

For buyers who prefer a hybrid, the E5 EM-i pairs a 73kW/125Nm 1.5l four-cylinder petrol engine with a 160kW/262Nm electric motor and 18.4kWh battery offering up to 83km of electric-only range. The E5 EM-i Aspire accelerates from 0-100km/h in a claimed eight seconds and the Apex in 8.1 seconds. DC fast charging is supported, with a 30% to 80% charge also taking about 20 minutes. Claimed consumption is 6.2l/100km (WLTP), and total range is up to 943km. A 7kW home wallbox charger is also supplied as standard.

Specification largely mirrors the pure-electric model, with the E5 EM-i Aspire also offering a 15.4″ infotainment system with Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, a 10.2″ digital cluster, voice control, adaptive cruise control, LED headlights, artificial leather, a reverse camera, rear park distance control, lane-keeping assist and four USB ports.

Both the E5 EV and EM-i PHEV feature heavily digitalised cabins. (Geely)

It rides on 18″ alloys, while the Apex gains 19″ wheels plus extras including a panoramic sunroof with a powered shade blind, a 16-speaker Flyme audio system, a 360º camera, front park distance control, heated and ventilated powered front seats with massage function, 256-colour ambient lighting, inductive charging, a powered tailgate and additional driver-assistance features.

Pricing:

E5 Aspire: R699,999

E5 Apex: R759,999

E5 EM-i Aspire: R599,999

E5 EM-i Apex: R679,999

Pricing includes a six-year/150,000km vehicle warranty and an eight-year/200,000km battery warranty. The E5 EM-i PHEVs come with a five-year/75,000km service plan, while the E5 EVs include a six-year/120,000km plan.