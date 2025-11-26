Isuzu and Ducati hit by new SA safety recall

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The National Consumer Commission has notified consumers about a product recall of Isuzu RT66 vehicles and Ducati motorcycles, as notified by the suppliers, in a post dated November 19.

Isuzu RT66

Isuzu Motors SA is recalling 10 Isuzu RT66 motor vehicles, the previous sixth-generation model. The recall affects vehicles made available for sale from July 16 to September 8 2025 through Isuzu Motors SA-approved dealerships.

According to Isuzu, the affected vehicles may experience an intermittent airbag warning light due to a poor electrical connection between the supplemental restraint system circuits and the clock spring. The defect may result in the airbag failing to deploy during a collision, posing a significant safety risk to vehicle occupants.

The Ducati Panigale V4 superbike is the flagship machine from the Italian brand. Picture: (Supplied)

Ducati Panigale and Streetfighter V4

Ducati SA, a division of Volkswagen SA, is recalling the Ducati Panigale V4 model year 2018 to 2024 and the Ducati V4 Streetfighter model year 2020 to 2025 motorcycles.

On the affected motorcycles, the rear wheel shaft may lose its structural integrity, and in extreme cases a crack may form, which could lead to the rear wheel shaft’s complete failure.

The Volkswagen Group, through its subsidiary Audi, acquired Italian motorcycle brand Ducati in 2012, while the two-wheeler operations came under the local VW subsidiary umbrella in 2025.

Consumers in possession of the affected vehicles and motorcycles are urged to take the recall seriously and arrange for the necessary inspection and repair at their nearest authorised dealerships. All corrective work relating to the recall will be carried out at no cost to consumers.