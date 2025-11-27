BMW Z4 gets a Final Edition as production winds down

BMW is pulling the plug on the Z4, with production of the roadster set to end in March 2026, bringing a 24-year model run to a close. To mark the occasion, the Munich-based carmaker is offering a limited-edition Z4 Final Edition package, available to order from late January.
Opting for the package adds a stealthy Frozen Matt Black paint finish, though BMW said customers can choose other colours at no extra cost.
It also includes an M high-gloss Shadowline exterior trim package and an M Sport brake setup with high-gloss red callipers.
Inside, red contrast stitching has been added to the instrument panel, centre console, door trims and M Sport seats. The same detailing appears on the M Alcantara sports steering wheel, while “Final Edition” door-sill plates complete the cabin upgrades.
The €4,200 (about R83,417) Z4 Final Edition package is available on the 145kW sDrive20i, 190kW sDrive30i and 250kW M40i models. Local availability is yet to be confirmed.