Ford Ranger to receive major refresh in 2026

Ford SA will roll out an updated Ranger line-up during the first half of 2026, bringing revised engines, new derivatives and wider availability of existing powertrains for its popular locally built bakkie.

A 2.3l four-cylinder EcoBoost petrol motor, producing 222kW and 452Nm, will be offered in the Ranger for the first time. Ford will also expand the use of its 3.0l V6 turbodiesel engine to additional models, while the 2.0l single-turbo diesel has been upgraded with a timing chain for improved durability. The company’s 10-speed automatic transmission becomes standard on all automatic variants.

An all-new Ranger Sport grade is being introduced between the XLT and Wildtrak trims. It will be offered in Super Cab and Double Cab form with either the 2.3l EcoBoost (4x2) or the 3.0l V6 turbodiesel (4x4), both paired with the 10-speed automatic.

In Wildtrak guise, the 4x2 Double Cab will adopt the 2.3l EcoBoost, while the 4x4 retains the meaty 184kW/600Nm V6 turbodiesel. Ford has also shifted the V6 diesel into the Super Cab Wildtrak 4x4 and the Ranger Tremor Double Cab 4x4, replacing the 2.0l Bi-Turbo engine, which is being put out to pasture. The Wildtrak X will no longer be offered as a standalone model but will become an option package on the Wildtrak Double Cab 4x4.

The XLT line-up, aimed at cost-conscious fleet and private buyers, continues in Super Cab and Double Cab configurations. All XLT models move to the updated 125kW/405Nm 2.0l turbodiesel engine, exclusively paired with the 10-speed automatic, with a choice of 4x2 or 4x4 drivetrains.

Variants equipped with the 3.0l V6 use Ford’s Electronic Switch-On-The-Fly permanent four-wheel-drive system, while the 2.0l turbodiesel 4x4 retains selectable part-time four-wheel drive.

The XL becomes the entry point to the range as the base models fall away. The rugged workhorse adopts the same 2.0l turbodiesel/10-speed automatic combination as the XLT, with Single Cab buyers able to opt for 4x2 or 4x4 (the latter also available with a six-speed manual). The XL Super Cab will be automatic only in 4x2 or 4x4, while the Double Cab offers manual and automatic transmissions in either drivetrain layout.

The Platinum grade continues to serve as the luxury flagship and retains the 3.0l V6 turbodiesel. Ford said the 2026 line-up will also include selected specification updates across the range.

The Raptor will continue unchanged with its 292kW/583Nm 3.0l twin-turbocharged petrol V6 and race-bred off-road suspension package.

Ford plans to release full specifications and pricing closer to the 2026 launch.