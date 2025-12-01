November 2025 new car sales boosted by easing inflation

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

SA’s automotive business council, Naamsa, welcomed another upward tick in new vehicle sales as it released statistics for November.

Aggregate domestic new vehicle sales reached 54,896 units in November, increasing by 6,113 units, or 12.5%, compared to the 48,783 units recorded in November 2024.

According to Naamsa, easing inflation, meaningful fuel price relief, a more accommodative interest rate environment and a strengthened sovereign risk profile following SA’s first credit rating upgrade in nearly two decades were the biggest factors responsible for the strong performance.

“Export volumes decreased but remained resilient in view of softer global demand conditions and renewed geopolitical tensions,” the organisation said.

“SA’s macroeconomic landscape in November presented a rare alignment of positive shifts in inflation, fuel pricing, fiscal credibility and monetary policy – each contributing to improved affordability and confidence across households and firms.”

Year-to-date, the new vehicle market was 15.4% ahead of the corresponding period in 2024.

Of the total industry sales of 54,896 units, an estimated 43,702 units, or 79.6%, represented dealer sales; 16.3% went to the rental industry; 2.4% to the government; and 1.7% to industry corporate fleets.

The new passenger car market recorded 39,158 units, an increase of 3,871 units, or 11.0%, compared to 35,287 units sold in November 2024. Car rental sales remained central contributors to passenger volumes, accounting for 21.2% of sales as the sector prepares for peak holiday demand.

Domestic sales of light commercial vehicles, bakkies and mini-buses at 13,048 units reflected an increase of 2,221 units, or 20.5%, compared to 10,827 units in November 2024.

Sales for medium and heavy truck segments of the industry reflected a mixed performance in November and, at 698 units and 1,992 units, respectively, recorded a decrease of 4 units, or 0.6%, from the 702 units sold in November 2024 in the case of medium commercial vehicles, and, in the case of heavy trucks and buses, an increase of 25 vehicles, or 1.3%, compared to the 1,967 units sold in the corresponding month last year.

Vehicle exports recorded 35,848 units in November, down by 1,437 units, or 3.9%, from 37,285 units a year earlier. Year-to-date export volumes remained 5.6% ahead of the same period in 2024.

Naamsa said the return of geopolitical tensions between SA and the US administration following the G20 Summit – where the US announced that SA would not be invited to the 2026 gathering, alongside a Senate bill proposing a two-year Agoa extension that may explicitly exclude SA – remains a source of potential volatility.

“Given the automotive industry’s significant export exposure, Naamsa continues to monitor these developments closely.”

Top 10 total vehicle sales by manufacturer in November:

1. Toyota – 13,576 units

2. Suzuki Auto SA – 6,385 units

3. Volkswagen Group – 6,044 units

4. Ford Motor Company – 3,095 units

5. Hyundai Automotive SA – 3,051 units

6. GWM SA – 2,534 units

7. Chery Auto SA – 2,506 units

8. Isuzu Motors SA – 2,124 units

9. Kia Motors SA – 1 828 units

10. Renault – 1,415 units