Tesla sets Norway’s annual car sales record

Electric vehicle (EV) maker Tesla has sold more cars in Norway in 2025 than any other carmaker did in a full year, registration data showed on Monday, beating the country’s annual sales record with one month to spare in a rare bright spot for CEO Elon Musk.
Led by the mass market crossover Model Y, Tesla’s sales in Norway rose 34.6% year-to-date, overcoming a consumer backlash against the brand in much of Europe over Musk’s support for far-right parties and his backing of US President Donald Trump.
Tesla registered 6,215 new cars in Norway in November, bringing its January-November tally to 28,606 and surpassing a full-year record of 26,575 set by Volkswagen in 2016, according to the Norwegian Road Federation.
Fully electric vehicles accounted for 97.6% of new cars sold in the Nordic nation last month, registrations show, in line with a long-held aspiration in Norway of ending the sale of petrol and diesel combustion engines in 2025.
By contrast, the Texas-based carmaker’s global deliveries are expected to decline 7% this year, according to Visible Alpha, a research consultancy, with European sales down about 30% through October, the continent’s most recent registration data shows.
Tesla’s standing in Norway, built amid heavy subsidies for EVs, made the country a small but important part of the company’s emergence as a leading carmaker, becoming its first market outside North America more than a decade ago.
Sales of the Model Y dropped at the start of the year in Norway but quickly rebounded from the second quarter with the launch of a long-awaited upgrade.
In neighbouring Sweden, Tesla registrations came to 588 cars in November, down 59% from a year earlier, while in Denmark registrations fell 49% to 534 vehicles, according to Mobility Sweden and Bilstatistik.dk, respectively.