Tesla sets Norway’s annual car sales record

Tesla registered 6,215 new cars in Norway in November, bringing its January-November tally to 28,606 and surpassing a full-year record of 26,575 set by Volkswagen in 2016, according to the Norwegian Road Federation.

Electric vehicle (EV) maker Tesla has sold more cars in Norway in 2025 than any other carmaker did in a full year, registration data showed on Monday, beating the country’s annual sales record with one month to spare in a rare bright spot for CEO Elon Musk.

Led by the mass market crossover Model Y, Tesla’s sales in Norway rose 34.6% year-to-date, overcoming a consumer backlash against the brand in much of Europe over Musk’s support for far-right parties and his backing of US President Donald Trump.

Fully electric vehicles accounted for 97.6% of new cars sold in the Nordic nation last month, registrations show, in line with a long-held aspiration in Norway of ending the sale of petrol and diesel combustion engines in 2025.

By contrast, the Texas-based carmaker’s global deliveries are expected to decline 7% this year, according to Visible Alpha, a research consultancy, with European sales down about 30% through October, the continent’s most recent registration data shows.

Tesla’s standing in Norway, built amid heavy subsidies for EVs, made the country a small but important part of the company’s emergence as a leading carmaker, becoming its first market outside North America more than a decade ago.

Sales of the Model Y dropped at the start of the year in Norway but quickly rebounded from the second quarter with the launch of a long-awaited upgrade.

In neighbouring Sweden, Tesla registrations came to 588 cars in November, down 59% from a year earlier, while in Denmark registrations fell 49% to 534 vehicles, according to Mobility Sweden and Bilstatistik.dk, respectively.