BMW sets new mid-term carbon reduction climate goal

German carmaker BMW aims to cut its carbon dioxide equivalent emissions by at least 60 million metric tonnes by 2035 from 2019 levels, it said this week, setting new mid-term goals within the longer-term target of achieving net zero by 2050.

The new goal, which applies to all drive variants across a vehicle’s life cycle, represents an additional reduction of about 20 million tonnes of carbon dioxide beyond its existing target for 2030, it said.

To achieve the goals, which cover vehicles’ design, raw material sourcing, production and use, BMW said it would increasingly use renewable energy in production and in the supply chain, products and processes and ensure a bigger share of its fleet is electrified. — Reuters