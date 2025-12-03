FIRST DRIVE | New Audi S3 shines in VW Golf R’s absence

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Back in 2001, Audi released the first-generation S3 on local shores.

It was one of the early players in the high-performance hatchback league. At the time, Mercedes-Benz had yet to spice-up the A-Class, while BMW wielded the less practical two-seater Z3 M Coupé with its oddball “clownshoe” aesthetics.

The Audi was set apart by its four-seater cabin layout – topped off with stonking performance thanks to a heavily fettled 1.8l turbocharged petrol, aided by Quattro all-wheel drive.

The next iteration gained more power and added sophistication, making it even more usable with the addition of a five-door Sportback derivative.

The second-generation S3 forged a clear distinction between itself and the Volkswagen Golf 5 GTI and R32 derivatives of the day, delivering scintillating performance in a premium package, appealing to buyers who valued badge appeal.

Interior package blends sportier accoutrements. (Audi)

But the lines started getting a little blurred around the time the Golf 6 R came along – and they were most certainly smudged with the arrival of the Golf 7 R, parallel to the introduction of the 8V (third) generation S3.

Its cousins from Volkswagen had really narrowed the gap, offering the same engine, 4MOTION traction and a cabin that was on a similar level in terms of fit and finish, as well as a lower asking price.

The updated fourth-generation 8Y series S3 has arrived. And Audi is striking while the iron is hot because, as you may have noticed, the Golf 8.5 R is not currently a prospect on the local market. Volkswagen representatives said the delay is due to fuel quality. But perhaps the pricing struggle has also been an impediment, considering that the Golf 8.5 GTI comes in at around R908,000.

Audi launched the updated S3 Sportback at R1,091,100 this week, while the sedan costs upwards of R1,106,100. We drove the model from OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg to Red Star Raceway in Delmas, putting in some time on the skidpan and track before heading back.

The exterior enhancements are in line with the updates to the updated A3 received earlier this year. A little more aggression, with snappier-looking front and rear bumper designs, intricate alloy patterns, livelier colours, and the brand’s new 2D interlinked circles emblem.

2.0l motor gets a power bump. (Audi)

Unfortunately, it also sees certain minor downgrades in cabin fixtures (that tiny gear selector dial), but the S3’s cabin is certainly better appointed than the lesser A3. Testing the standard A3 35 TFSI, I thought the BMW 118, which also undercut it in price, was the nicer pick.

But comparing the S3 derivative to the M135 (from R982,768), the Audi leaves a stronger impression in terms of sporting credentials. First off, it bests the BMW’s 233kW/400Nm output, now packing 245kW/420Nm. That is 32kW and 20Nm more than the pre-facelift S3.

From the moment you fire up the car, you can tell the 2.0L under the hood received a going-over, amplified by the exciting timbre of its (optional) Akrapovič exhaust. R80,000 well spent if you ask me, or anyone within earshot savouring its muscular rasp.

But even more noteworthy is the adoption of the torque splitter from the more powerful RS3, which, to cite the technical description, uses “an electronically controlled multiple disk clutch on each drive shaft to optimally distribute the torque between the rear wheel on the inside and the outside of the curve.”

Sedan remains part of the mix. (Audi)

In short, that means less understeer and a pointier handling character in tighter dynamic settings, as well as the potential to go sideways in the right (off public roads) environments.

So it might not have a specific “Torque Rear” drift mode like with the RS3. Still with the Dynamic setting engaged and the electronic stability programme deactivated, we learnt that inducing dramatic, lock-to-lock sideways actions is possible.

A simple process on the low-friction skidpan: turn in, grab first gear via the left steering-mounted paddle, boot the accelerator and see the results with maximum torque available from as low as 2,100rpm.

Countersteer before it swaps ends on you. Rinse, repeat. When you are done going sideways, re-engage the stability control and see how the S3 makes light work of hard, fast progress with sticky resolve.

Akrapovič exhaust is well worth the extra cash. (Audi)

The standstill-to-100km/h metric is claimed at 4.7 seconds, which is 0.1 seconds quicker than before. Foolproof via the launch control function.

You could never really say this about the pre-facelift model, but with the addition of the torque-splitter and more power, the new S3 just about upstages its bigger five-cylinder sibling.

Particularly if you are mindful of rands and cents, since it comes in at about R407,100 less (comparing the Sportback bodies), for those who can live without the 2.5L howl, it would be the one to have.