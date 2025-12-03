Motoring

JLR ‘sacks’ long-serving Tata design boss McGovern

Creative officer rejoined the company in 2004

Author Image

Motoring Reporter

Gerry McGovern presenting the Jaguar Type Type 00 Concept. (Jason Koerner)

JLR has reportedly dismissed its long-time chief creative officer Gerry McGovern.

Many outlets reported the Tata-owned carmaker terminated McGovern’s contract with immediate effect on Monday and had him escorted off the premises. The move comes after the November appointment of PB Balaji as JLR’s new CEO.

McGovern, 69, who rejoined the company in 2004, oversaw the design of key models including the Range Rover Evoque, different Range Rover generations, the Range Rover Velar and the latest Land Rover Defender.

Earlier in his career the mercurial car designer worked at Ford and the Rover Group — contributing to vehicles such as the MG-F roadster and Land Rover Freelander — and Chrysler models.

He was appointed an OBE in the 2020 UK’s New Year Honours for his contribution to automotive design.

More recently, McGovern led Jaguar’s ambitious and controversial electrification-led brand overhaul, which included plans to position Jaguar against top-tier luxury marques such as Bentley and the unveiling of the Jaguar Type 00.

JLR had not issued an official statement at the time of publication.


Editor’s Choice

1

WATCH | Mkhwanazi denies fitting blue lights to Matlala’s vehicles

2

‘KT’ Molefe’s bodyguards arrested in court for carrying firearms without permits

3

Boy, aged 9, killed as gunmen spray house with bullets

4

‘Condom use has gone down to its lowest’: Sanac

5

ANC Johannesburg giants set to go head-to-head in party elections

Related Articles