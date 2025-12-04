Tips to remember when involved in a car crash

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Soon, South Africans will take to the road for family holidays. While we hope for safe travels, being prepared for the unexpected can make stressful situations more manageable. This guide to handling a car accident will be useful should the unthinkable happen this festive season.

The first step starts before departure. According to MasterDrive CEO Eugene Herbert, it is wise to peruse one’s insurance documentation to discover potential gaps in coverage well before a crisis occurs.

This includes fully understanding what your inclusions and exclusions are. “Consider anything that could affect coverage, such as cross-border travel and additional drivers. Ultimately, take some time to prepare for the worst: saving essential numbers and information and updating your information and licences if due,” he said.

If you are involved in a collision, follow these steps carefully:

Stop immediately

Switch your hazard lights on to warn approaching traffic. If it is safe, move to the roadside and put out an emergency triangle. If there are injuries, never leave the scene without police permission. If there are no injuries, you can leave the scene and report it later.

Check for injuries

Assess yourself, passengers, and others involved. If anyone is injured, call an ambulance immediately. Only move injured people if they are in immediate danger, or you could potentially worsen injuries.

Contact police

Report accidents involving injury or death within 24 hours. For minor accidents without injuries, you have until the next working day. Record the officer’s name and accident report reference number.

Document everything

Photograph the scene from multiple angles, capturing vehicle positions, damage, road conditions, skid marks, and any relevant road signs or landmarks. This is invaluable for insurance claims. Take videos if possible, showing the scene’s broader context.

Exchange information

Collect full names, ID numbers, phone numbers, insurance details, and licence information from other drivers. If a company vehicle is involved, get the employer’s details too. Record the make, model, and colour of all vehicles.

Witness details

Write down names and contact numbers of anyone who saw the accident occur. Witness statements can be important in insurance claims. In the moment, some volunteer information but later either forget or choose not to be involved. Record their statement immediately along with details such a name and contact.

Sketch and statement

Draw a simple diagram showing vehicle positions, road layout, traffic direction, and any fixed landmarks. Write your account of how the accident happened while details are fresh. This will help you remember specifics later.