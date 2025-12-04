Zero for Hyundai Grand i10 in GlobalNCAP Africa crash test

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Global NCAP noted the car's "weak" protection for the driver’s chest in the frontal impact test.

The Global NCAP Safer Cars for Africa campaign has tested another SA-specification model with unfavourable results.

Hyundai’s Grand i10 hatchback which is priced from R224,900 fared poorly with a zero-star rating, the organisation reported this week. The Grand i10 is imported from India.

Hyundai Automotive SA declined to comment on the result.

“While the model did score three stars for child occupant protection, the test found serious shortcomings in adult occupant protection, which resulted in high risk of life-threatening injuries,” said Global NCAP in its report.

The Hyundai’s standard safety equipment includes driver and passenger frontal airbags, but none for side body or head protection and no Electronic Stability Control (ESC).

The crash test report noted:

-Concerning weak protection for the driver’s chest in frontal impact test.

-High risk of non-recoverable chest injuries, leading to strong probability of life-threatening injuries for the adult in the side impact test. Maximum allowed injury levels in a critical body region such as the chest were exceeded, resulting in zero points for adult occupant protection.

-In the frontal impact test, the bodyshell and footwell were rated as unstable and could not withstand further loading.

-No standard side body or head protection and Seat Belt Reminder (SBR) only for the driver.

-No standard ESC.

“It is unacceptable to see the continued double standard on safety in low and middle income countries,” said Richard Woods, Global NCAP CEO.

Bobby Ramagwede, CEO of the Automobile Association of South Africa said the results were deeply concerning.

“South African motorists deserve better, the Hyundai Grand i10’s zero-star rating reinforces the urgent need for manufacturers to commit to equal safety for all markets.”

Ramagwede called for stronger regulatory standards and greater manufacturer accountability, as well as the standardisation of side protection systems and ESC.

Other zero-star cars tested by the Global NCAP Safer Cars for Africa programme include the GWM Steed 5 (2020); Nissan NP300 Hardbody (2018) and Chery QQ3 (2017).