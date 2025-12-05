Audi to mark 50 years of five-cylinder thrills

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The Audi Avant RS 2 (B4) remains one of the most iconic models from the brand to use a five-cylinder.

As with many of its contemporaries, Audi has taken up electrified technology across its range of models. But it has not forgotten about its internal combustion heritage, particularly the iconic five-cylinder arrangement that has long been a cornerstone of its performance DNA. Fans are undoubtedly pleased that the 2.5l quintet remains part of the line-up in the RS 3.

In 2026 the brand will celebrate five decades of five-cylinder thrillers. Here is a fascinating walk down the passage of history.

The original Quattro was a game-changer for the brand. (Luc Lacey)

The first five-cylinder engine powered the Audi 100 (C2) in 1976. Known internally as Type 43, the model was intended to be positioned higher in the market than its predecessor. The four-cylinder engines of the time were not sufficient for the developers’ plans. Audi engineers discussed using inline five-cylinder and six-cylinder engines in the early 1970s.

The latter was ruled out due to space constraints and the unfavourable weight distribution. As a result, those responsible opted for the inline five-cylinder engine, which was based on the EA827 engine concept, still in its infancy at the time. This inline four-cylinder engine was used throughout the Volkswagen Group in the 1970s, including in the Audi 80 and Audi 100.

The five-cylinder engine derived from it, with a displacement of 2,144cc, delivered 100kW. A modern fuel injection system increased efficiency and power delivery. Deliveries of the Audi 100 5E began in March 1977.

The diesel version came in 1978, a naturally aspirated motor with a displacement of 2.0l and 51kW. One year later, the first five-cylinder gasoline engine with turbocharging made its debut. With 125kW and 265Nm of torque, it powered the new top model, the Audi 200 5T.

No account of the Audi five-cylinder story would be complete without reference to its motorsport pedigree.

The five-cylinder petrol engine in the original 1980 Audi Quattro took the concept to another level, with turbocharging, intercooling, and permanent all-wheel drive.

At the start of sales, it had a power output of 147kW. After Audi secured the World Rally Championship title in 1982 with this car, Finnish driver Hannu Mikkola won the drivers’ title in the World Rally Championship a year later.

In 1983, Audi introduced the Sport Quattro, which was 24cm shorter and had a wider track. It was powered by a newly developed four-valve, five-cylinder light-alloy engine with 225kW. This made it the most powerful car ever offered by a German company for use on public roads up to that time.

In 1989 Audi made history with the first five-cylinder turbocharged direct-injection diesel engine in a production car. (Supplied)

The model formed the basis for a new Group B rally car, in which the four-valve engine delivered 331kW right from the start. It was used for the first time in the penultimate race of 1984, the Ivory Coast Rally. The remaining eleven races of the season were contested by Sweden’s Stig Blomqvist in the 265kW Audi Quattro A2, Group B. In the end, he won the drivers’ title, and Audi won the manufacturers’ world championship.

Even after Audi withdrew from Group B rallying in 1986, there were further highlights on the racetrack: Walter Röhrl won the 1987 hill climb on Pikes Peak (USA) in the Audi Sport Quattro S1 (E2). The racing car delivered 440kW of power. Unlike the Audi Sport Quattro S1 with its four-valve technology, Audi used the inline five-cylinder engine with the old two-valve cylinder head in the 200 Quattro Trans-Am.

The turbocharged engine with a displacement of 2.1l delivered 375 kW. Hurley Haywood won the American Trans-Am series in 1988 with it in impressive style. And in 1989, the IMSA GTO captivated the US touring car scene with 530 kW – still from just over two litres of displacement.

Audi unveiled another milestone in automotive history at the 1989 International Motor Show in Frankfurt am Main: the Audi 100 TDI. The direct-injection five-cylinder turbo diesel with a fully electronic engine management system produced 88kW from a displacement of 2.5l. Audi continued to refine its range of five-cylinder gasoline engines. In 1994, the Avant RS2 with 232kW was brought onto the market. As an Avant with sports car power, it became the founding model of a new automotive class.

The five-cylinder engine was triumphant in rallying. (Supplied)

With the introduction of the Audi A4 (B5) in 1994, five-cylinder engines made their exit from the category. The new V6 engines gradually replaced them in the mid-1990s. The last five-cylinder engines – the 2.5 TDI in the Audi A6 and the 20V turbo with a displacement of 2.2l in the Audi S6 – were phased out in 1997.

In 2009 – 30 years after the debut of the first five-cylinder turbocharged gasoline engine – the big comeback arrived in the Audi TT RS: from 2.5l of displacement, it generated 250kW from the transversely mounted engine featuring turbocharging and gasoline direct injection.

It also delivered a noteworthy performance in the RS 3 Sportback. The TT RS Plus, which Audi introduced in 2012, achieved 265kW (360 PS). In 2013, the RS Q3 became the first compact SUV to open up a new market segment.

As in the TT RS and RS 3, it was the 2.5l, five-cylinder engine that served as the power unit. A new version of the engine followed in 2016. Thanks to lightweight construction measures, reduced internal friction, and increased power delivery, the engineers achieved a good 17% more power with the same 2,480 cc displacement: 294 kW and 480 Nm of maximum torque.

Audi RS 3 Sportback and Audi RS 3 Sedan, model year 2025. (TSP)

Since 2021, the current Audi RS 3 has been equipped with a modified version of the 2.5 T. It enables the compact sports car to sprint from 0 to 100 km/h in a claimed 3.8 seconds. The top speed is limited to 250 km/h, with an optional 280 km/h available. With the RS dynamic package and ceramic brakes, the top speed is as high as 290 km/h.

The decisive factor behind these performance figures is the torque, which has increased to 500 Nm and is available between 2,250 and 5,600 rpm. That is 20 Nm more than in the predecessor model.

The five-cylinder’s signature sound is created by the odd number of cylinders and the unique firing sequence 1-2-4-5-3, which alternates between cylinder pairs adjacent to each other and further away at an interval of 144 degrees of crankshaft rotation.

This gives the 2.5 TFSI a very special rhythm and sound character. The geometry of the exhaust manifold contributes to this unique sound as well, with different exhaust gas flow times between the exhaust valves and the turbocharger.

The 2.5l makes a distinctive sound thanks to its unique firing-order. (Supplied)

The five-cylinder engine is built at the Győr plant in Hungary, put together by hand, without the use of robots. The 2.5 TFSI is assembled by specialists at 21 stations before it leaves the factory. Key components such as the connecting rods and cylinder crankcase, including the plasma coating of the cylinder liners, are manufactured separately in a specialised production area, also at the Győr plant.

With the changing automotive landscape, petrolheads will be right to wonder how long configurations like the five-cylinder will remain in production. But one can be glad it exists for the time being.

Audi’s RS 3 carries a price tag of R1,528,200 before options.