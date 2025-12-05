Festive travel data shows who drives safest – and who doesn’t

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Discovery Insure has released its latest Holiday Drive Trends report, providing a data-led snapshot of festive season travel patterns and driving behaviour across SA.

The findings draw on telematics data from 200,000 Discovery Insure clients and more than 170-million trips logged over the past three holiday seasons (2022-2024).

“With the enormous volume of driving data we analyse each year, we can see the rhythm of South Africa’s festive travel with real clarity. These trends help us highlight the behaviours that put people at risk – and the simple choices that make holiday travel safer for everyone,” says Precious Nduli, chief commercial officer of Discovery Insure.

Most-travelled festive routes

Among Discovery Insure clients, the Joburg-to-Durban corridor via Harrismith remains the busiest long-distance route, averaging more than 11,000 trips each festive season. Cape Town to Saldanha Bay follows with more than 9,000 trips, while the Joburg-to-Limpopo run via Bela-Bela ranks third with about 8,000 trips.

Other high-volume routes include Durban to the South Coast and Cape Town to George, both averaging roughly 6,000 trips. By comparison, only about 2,500 clients opt to tackle the long haul from Johannesburg to Cape Town.

How cities compare behind the wheel

Short-trip data (journeys of less than 25km) also reveals distinct differences in driving behaviour across major metros:

Durban motorists are the most aggressive, recording the highest acceleration penalties and the most speeding events.

Cape Town drivers travel at the lowest average speeds but notch up the most cornering incidents.

Joburg drivers show the highest levels of distracted driving, with the most phone use behind the wheel.

Who drives best?

A broader look at 2025 driving data shows notable trends across demographic groups:

Men display more aggressive driving patterns, with 22% more harsh acceleration, 43% more sharp cornering and 25% more speeding than women.

Women record higher levels of distraction, including 15% more cellphone use and 9% more abrupt braking.

Drivers aged 30 to 35 log the most speeding and distracted driving events.

Younger drivers (20 to 25 years) tend to be more attentive but still face higher accident rates due to limited experience.

Festive travel peaks

“Our roads follow a predictable rhythm every December,” adds Nduli. “The festive migration starts between December 15 and 24, and this pattern has remained stable over the past three holiday seasons.”

Return-trip volumes peak on January 2 – the single busiest travel day – when traffic can be up to five times heavier than mid-January levels. After January 6, traffic drops sharply, settling at about 10% of peak volumes by mid-month. Travelling outside these high-traffic days can help reduce congestion and lower the risk of incidents.

Speeding rises – but hardly helps

The report also highlights a 23% rise in speeding during the festive season, likely driven by lighter traffic and drivers taking advantage of open roads. Yet the time gained is minimal, amounting to just two to four minutes per hour.

“Speeding offers almost no benefit in terms of travel time to your holiday destination but dramatically increases the risk of accidents,” says Nduli.

Safer habits year-round

“Our Vitality Drive programme has proven time and again that when people are supported and rewarded for safer behaviour, they drive better – and that reduces accidents for everyone on the road.

“We hope this report helps South Africans plan their journeys more thoughtfully, protect the people they love and return home safely this festive season and beyond,” says Nduli.