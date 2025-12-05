Volvo activates in-car connectivity for EX30 in SA

Volvo Car South Africa has activated in-car data connectivity for the EX30, giving owners living in SA and Lesotho access to integrated online services without the need for external Wi-Fi routers or mobile hotspots.
The brand has also confirmed that all eligible EX30 units have been granted a complimentary four-year connectivity package, valid from November 2025 to November 2029.
The activation coincides with the rollout of over-the-air software update 1.7.1, which can now be downloaded directly via the vehicle’s built-in connection. The update takes about 30 to 45 minutes to install and brings several new features to the compact electric SUV. These include:
- Android Auto integration;
- adaptive cruise control functionality when a towbar is fitted; and
- three new modes: Relax, Refresh and Range.
Volvo says the update will keep the vehicle’s maps online (subject to network coverage) and allow future features to be deployed without requiring a workshop visit.
The move is part of the company’s broader shift towards a software-defined vehicle ecosystem. The EX30’s new connectivity backbone also supports digital service booking through the Volvo app and the in-car browser, along with remote diagnostics sent directly to dealers.
With full connectivity enabled, the EX30 can now access live charging-station information via the Volvo app and Google Maps, including charger availability and capacity.
Volvo says the system can also plan long-distance routes – such as between Johannesburg and Cape Town – and optimise charging stops based on real-time data.
Owners who need assistance are advised to contact their local Volvo dealer or the Volvo customer care team.