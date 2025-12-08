VW to invest R3.5-trillion through to 2030, says CEO Blume

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Volkswagen Group plans to invest €160bn (about R3.15-trillion) through 2030, its CEO Oliver Blume said, reflecting belt-tightening as Europe’s top carmaker faces a major crisis in its two key markets, China and the US.

Total spending, updated annually as part of Volkswagen’s rolling five-year investment plan, compares with €165bn for the 2025-2029 period and €180bn for 2024-2028, with 2024 marking a peak.

Since then Volkswagen, which includes the Porsche and Audi brands, has been squeezed by tariffs on the US imports and fierce competition in China.

This has hurt profits most notably at Porsche, which sells about half its cars in the two markets and unveiled a major roll-back on its electric vehicle strategy.

Blume told the weekly Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung the focus in the latest spending plan was “on Germany and Europe”, including in products, technology and infrastructure. He said talks about an extended savings programme at Porsche would run into 2026.

Porsche not expected to grow in China

Blume, who will step down as Porsche CEO in January to focus on the Volkswagen CEO role, said considerations around a potential US plant for Audi depended on possible substantial financial support by Washington.

While Porsche was not expected to grow in China, he said localising production in the wider Volkswagen group was possible and a tailor-made Porsche model for China could make sense one day.

Blume said a recent contract extension as Volkswagen CEO until 2030 was a clear signal of support by the shareholding Porsche and Piech families and the German state of Lower Saxony, Volkswagen’s two biggest investors.

“But it is true, of course, shareholders have suffered losses since Porsche went public three years ago. I, too, must face up to the criticism.”