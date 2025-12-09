Changan drops pricing and specs for Hunter Turbo Diesel line-up

Changan has announced detailed local pricing for its new Hunter Turbo Diesel double-cab bakkie range.
Positioned against rivals such as the Ford Ranger, Toyota Hilux, Isuzu D-Max and VW Amarok, the Chinese newcomer is said to blend “rugged ability with modern design”.
Finished with tasteful chrome exterior accents, the Hunter line-up kicks off with the entry-level 4x2 variant. Riding on 17″ alloy wheels, it features aluminium side steps, front and rear mudguards, LED daytime running lights, a front bashplate and colour-coded door handles.
Inside, Changan has fitted black fabric upholstery, manually adjustable seats, a multifunction steering wheel, a 4.2″ driver display and a 10″ infotainment system. Other notable amenities include a reverse camera, rear parking sensors, a stop-start system, a refrigerated cubbyhole, cruise control, three USB ports and tyre pressure monitoring.
Safety features include multiple airbags, electronic stability control, traction control, hill-start assist and hill-descent control. What is lacking is a locking rear differential, something that will hinder progress on slippery surfaces.
Be this as it may, the double cab still boasts a useful 226mm of ground clearance, a 28º approach angle and a 27º departure angle — more than enough for choppy terrains.
The flagship Hunter Turbo Diesel 4x4 rolls on larger 18″ alloy wheels and features chrome-plated door handles, stainless steel side steps and a pair of functional roof rails.
Interior upgrades come in the form of keyless entry, leather upholstery, electrically adjustable seats, side curtain airbags, a 12V power socket in the load bed, automatic halogen headlamps and two additional loudspeakers (six up from four). A locking rear differential is fitted as standard.
Power on both Hunter models comes from the marque’s 2.0l four-cylinder turbodiesel engine producing 110kW and 350Nm. Two-wheel drive models are paired with a six-speed manual gearbox, while four-wheel drive versions gain a six-speed automatic transmission and a low-range transfer case for more serious off-road use.
Fuel consumption on the 4x2 comes in at a claimed 7.8l/100km, with the 4x4 registering a slightly higher 9.1l/100km. On an 80l tank this gives a driving range of 1,025km and 879km respectively.
Both Hunter variants have a load bed measuring 1,520mm long, 1,520mm wide and 500mm deep. The 4x2 offers a maximum payload of 1,100kg and the 4x4 1,000kg.
Pricing
- Hunter Turbo Diesel 2.0l 2x4 manual: R449,900
- Hunter Turbo Diesel 2.0l 4x4 automatic: R569,900
Pricing includes a five-year/150,000km warranty and a five-year/90,000km service plan.