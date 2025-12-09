Mercedes-Benz reveals all-new GLB with electric powertrains

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Dramatic new front grille designs are a defining feature of the new GLB.

Mercedes-Benz has revealed its second-generation GLB crossover SUV. Built on the marque’s Mercedes-Benz Modular Architecture (MMA), it offers electric and hybrid powertrains as well as the option of five seats or a more family-friendly seven-seat configuration.

Though it retains the familiar boxy proportions of the outgoing model, the new GLB stands out with a dramatic front-end treatment featuring a large chrome radiator grille studded with 94 individually animated LED stars. Depending on country-specific regulations, Mercedes-Benz says the central star can also be fully or partially illuminated.

Hybrid versions differentiate themselves from their EV siblings with a more traditional radiator grille finished with a Mercedes-Benz pattern in chrome and framed by a standard LED light guide.

Regardless of what powers them, all derivatives feature a steep windscreen, short overhangs, protective plastic wheel-arch cladding and visible front and rear skid plates.

Luxury interior can be specced with the brand's wide MBUX Superscreen.

A 60mm longer wheelbase increases interior space, particularly rear legroom. A taller roofline improves available headroom, as does the standard panoramic sunroof, which can be optioned with 158 illuminated stars for a dramatic nighttime effect. Mercedes says the optional third-row seating is also noticeably easier to access thanks to a wider easy-entry adjustment range.

Boot space remains ample across the range: the five-seater offers 540l, expandable to 1,715l with the rear seatbacks folded flat. In the seven-seater these figures measure 480l and 1,605l respectively. All-electric versions also benefit from a small front boot – or “frunk” – that can hold up to 127l of odds and ends or charging gear.

The dashboard closely mirrors that of the CLA and can be fitted with the brand’s wide MBUX Superscreen stretching across the fascia. Finished in tan leather, the cabin features circular air vents with a silver shadow finish and a floating centre console with wireless smartphone charging and cupholders. A new steering wheel improves ergonomics, reintroducing a rocker switch for the limiter and Distronic systems as well as a physical volume roller.

Under the skin, the GLB runs the latest Mercedes-Benz operating system designed to learn and evolve around its driver. Paired with the fourth-generation MBUX infotainment suite, it introduces refreshed welcome animations, Google maps-based navigation and a virtual AI assistant.

Boot space is ample across the GLB range.

Safety tech is extensive, with Distronic distance control standard in Europe. Supporting hardware includes eight cameras, five radar sensors, 12 ultrasonic sensors and a water-cooled computer capable of handling future updates via over-the-air downloads.

At launch in 2026, the GLB will be available in two electric configurations. The single-motor GLB 250+ with EQ Technology produces 200kW and offers a claimed driving range of up to 631km. It accelerates from 0–100km/h in 7.4 seconds.

Above it sits the dual-motor GLB 350 4Matic, which delivers a combined 260kW and sprints from 0–100km/h in 5.5 seconds. Driven more gently, it offers up to 616km of range.

Both models use a lithium-ion battery with 85kWh of usable energy capacity. Thanks to an 800V electric architecture, up to 260km of range can be added in just ten minutes. Mercedes-Benz says the lineup will soon expand with additional electric variants, including an entry-level model and petrol hybrids.

In Germany, the GLB 250+ retails for €59,048 (about R1,167,538), while the GLB 350 4Matic starts at €62,178 (about R1,229,427). Local availability has yet to be confirmed.