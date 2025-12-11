JMC announces pricing for new Vigus bakkie range

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The Vigus is available in three variants including a 4x4.

Jiangling Motors Corporation (JMC) has returned to the local market under Salvador Caetano South Africa, which has taken over local distribution.

One of China’s more established commercial vehicle manufacturers – known for its joint ventures with Ford and Isuzu – JMC will be supported by a planned network of 40 dealerships by 2026.

At the end of November, JMC showrooms started receiving the latest-generation Vigus, with single-cab and double-cab models on offer.

The 2025 Vigus range launches with two turbodiesel engine options. Single cab models use a Ford-sourced 2.4l four-cylinder Puma turbodiesel producing 103kW and 310Nm, paired with a five-speed manual gearbox. JMC says the setup is aimed at agricultural, construction and other load-heavy applications where low-down torque is essential.

Both single and double-cab versions offer payloads close to one tonne and a braked towing capacity of 2,000kg. Picture (jmc)

Double cab derivatives – available as 4x2 or 4x4 – are powered by a 2.0l four-cylinder Puma turbodiesel rated at 104kW and 350Nm. These models use an eight-speed automatic transmission and are positioned for everyday commuting, fleet use and leisure buyers.

Built on a high-strength chassis, the Vigus features double wishbone coil spring suspension up front and heavy-duty leaf springs at the rear. JMC says the 4x4 double cab offers strong off-road performance thanks to a standard low-range transfer case and rear differential lock. Single- and double-cab versions both offer payloads close to one tonne and a braked towing capacity of 2,000kg.

Inside, the Vigus offers a practical, straightforward cabin with features such as a 9.7″ touchscreen infotainment system (Apple CarPlay/Android Auto compatible), a reverse camera, rear parking sensors and updated interior materials, depending on the model.

The range is sold with a five-year/100,000km warranty. Double cab buyers receive a three-year/50,000km service plan, while service plans are optional on single cab models. All derivatives are backed by five-year roadside assistance and parts support through Salvador Caetano’s distribution network.

Pricing: