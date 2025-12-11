Semifinalists for 2026 Car of the Year revealed

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The overall 2026 Car of the Year will be announced in May.

The SA Guild of Mobility Journalists has unveiled the 30 semifinalists for the 2026 SA Car of the Year (Coty) competition. The 40th instalment of the annual contest draws its entries from vehicles introduced in 2025.

This year 55 models met eligibility criteria, ranging from subcompact hatchbacks and family SUVs to performance saloons and bakkies. Notably, the number of new energy vehicles on the list has surged, giving SA buyers a broader set of choices than before.

The semifinalists, in alphabetical order, are:

Alfa Romeo Junior

Audi A5

Audi RS Q8

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe

BYD Dolphin Surf

BYD Shark

Chery Tiggo 7 PHEV

Chery Tiggo 9

GWM Haval H7

Honda Amaze

Hyundai Alcazar

Hyundai Santa Fe

Jaecoo J5

Jetour T2

Land Rover Defender OCTA

Leapmotor C10 REEV

Lexus GX

Mercedes-AMG CLE 53

Mercedes-AMG E53 Hybrid

Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E

MG Cyberster

MG ZS Pro

MINI Aceman

Omoda C7

Opel Grandland

Renault Duster

Suzuki Dzire

Volkswagen Golf 1.4TSI

Volkswagen Tayron

Volvo EX90

Returning as title sponsor is Old Mutual Insure. A panel of 25 jurors, finalised in November, will begin whittling down the list in the new year, with finalists selected in January.

A two-day testing session, scheduled for March, will see each contender run through real-world evaluations, after which category winners and the overall 2026 Coty will be announced in May.