Jaecoo expands J5 line-up with more affordable model variant

Jaecoo has bolstered its J5 SUV range with the new Core model derivative.

Sitting beneath the J5 Vortex, this entry-level offering rides on 17″ alloy wheels and comes standard with automatic halogen headlamps, LED daytime running lights, automatic windscreen wipers, power-adjustable side mirrors, a heated rear window and rear parking sensors.

Upholstered in black fabric, the interior remains well equipped and features niceties such as automatic climate control, two front USB ports, an 8″ digital instrument cluster and a 9″ touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto (the more premium Vortex, Glacier and Inferno models feature a larger 13.2″ system).

Standard safety features include ABS brakes with EBD and brake assist, an electronic stability programme, traction and roll stability control, hill start assist, dual front airbags and rear ISOFIX anchor points. Practicality remains a strong point in the J5 Core, with 480l of boot space. This increases to 1,284l with the 60:40 split folding rear seats flipped flat.

Like the other J5 variants, the Core is powered by the Chinese marque’s 1.5l four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine making 115kW and 230Nm of torque. Power is sent to the front axle via a continuously variable transmission (CVT) with three driving modes available: eco, normal and sport. Jaecoo says this unit sips a claimed 7.5l/100km on the combined cycle, giving the J5 Core a theoretical driving range of about 680km on a full tank of fuel.

The new Jaecoo J5 Core retails for R339,900 and comes with a standard five-year/150,000km warranty, 10-year/1,000,000km engine warranty, five years of unlimited roadside assistance and a two-year/30,000km service plan.