Good news as fuel price drops confirmed for January

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The new year starts on a happy note for motorists.

After price increases in December, the new year starts on a positive note for South African motorists with the department of mineral and petroleum resources confirming major decreases for all grades of fuel.

From Wednesday the retail price of 93-unleaded petrol drops 62c/l and 95-unleaded decreases 66c/l.

The wholesale price of diesel sees a more substantial drop, with 0.05% sulphur going down by R1.37/l and 0.005% sulphur reducing by R1.50.

Illuminating paraffin sees a R1.10 drop.

The Central Energy Fund attributed the decreases to the stronger rand and lower international oil prices. Over the past month the rand has firmed from R17.23 to about R16.53 to the US dollar and Brent crude oil has reduced from around $63 (R1,040.51) to $60 (R990.97).

From January 7 these prices will apply:

Inland

93 ULP: R20.64/ l;

95 ULP: R20.75 l;

Diesel (0.005%): R18.52 l; and

and Diesel (0.05%): R18.42l.

Coastal