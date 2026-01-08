Motoring

These were SA's best-selling cars in December

Budget-priced cars from China and India help lift annual sales to 17-year high

Denis Droppa

Denis Droppa

Group motoring editor

The India-built Toyota Starlet was the best selling imported car. (TOYOTA)

New-vehicle sales continued full throttle in December to lift annual sales to a 17-year high of 596,818 units last year.

The market had a strong conclusion to the year in December, with sales reaching 48,983 units, a 19.2% increase over December 2024.

The growth was driven by interest-rate cuts, low vehicle inflation, an influx of affordable model imports and the liquidity injection from the two-pot retirement system withdrawals, according to motor industry body Naamsa.

“The trend towards smaller and more affordable models reflects increasingly price-sensitive and value-focused consumers, supported by relatively strong finance approval rates,” said Brandon Cohen, chair of the National Automobile Dealers’ Association (Nada).

“Access to affordable credit remains critical, and early indicators suggest that the positive momentum in the new vehicle market is likely to carry into 2026.”

Last year’s strong sales were partly underpinned by an influx of affordable vehicle imports, particularly from China and India, which challenged legacy brands.

That said, Toyota maintained its long-held market dominance in December with 12,933 new vehicle sales, followed by Volkswagen (5,014), Suzuki Auto (4,961), Hyundai (3,068) and Ford (2,987). GWM (2,453) and Chery (2,249) were sixth and seventh, respectively, reflecting the continued growth of budget-priced Chinese brands in the local market. Other Chinese marques in the top 15 December sellers were Jetour, Omoda and Jaecoo.

The locally built Toyota Hilux remained the country’s most popular new vehicle in December, with the locally made Toyota Corolla Cross in second place overall and the most popular passenger car. In the imported car ranks the best seller was the India-built Toyota Starlet in fifth overall, just ahead of the China-built Chery Tiggo 4 Pro.

TOP 30 SELLING CARS - DECEMBER 2025

  1. Toyota Hilux - 2,979
  2. Toyota Corolla Cross - 2,766
  3. Ford Ranger - 2,236
  4. VW Polo Vivo - 2,024
  5. Toyota Starlet - 1,608
  6. Chery Tiggo 4 Pro - 1,568
  7. Isuzu D-Max - 1,549
  8. Hyundai Grand i10 - 1,501
  9. Haval Jolion - 1,232
  10. Suzuki Fronx - 1,170
  11. Suzuki Ertiga - 1,000
  12. Suzuki Swift - 994
  13. Toyota Starlet Cross - 969
  14. Kia Sonet - 872
  15. Toyota Urban Cruiser - 843
  16. Omoda C5 - 785
  17. VW Polo - 738
  18. Toyota Vitz - 704
  19. Suzuki Baleno - 661
  20. Toyota Fortuner - 622
  21. VW Amarok - 598
  22. Mahindra XUV 3X0 - 580
  23. Nissan Magnite - 558
  24. Mahindra Scorpio Pik-Up - 512
  25. Toyota Hi-Ace - 483
  26. Renault Triber - 469
  27. GWM P-Series - 465
  28. Chery Tiggo 7 - 449
  29. Toyota Prado - 442
  30. Jetour T2 - 441

