How to extend the life of your car in 2026

Adhering to your vehicle's maintenance schedule will save you greatly in the long run.

Many South Africans are unknowingly shortening the lifespan of their vehicles through poor maintenance habits and everyday driving behaviours.

Pieter Niemand, national director for the Motor Industry Workshop Association (Miwa), said a combination of neglect, misinformation, and cost-cutting shortcuts is leading to avoidable, and often expensive, damage.

“Motorists can add years to the life of their vehicles simply by adopting better driving habits and sticking to the correct maintenance schedule,” according to Niemand.

Miwa outlined common and surprising mistakes and practical tips for motorists to apply in 2026.

Not understanding the vehicle’s maintenance schedule

Many motorists underestimate the importance of regular, scheduled maintenance. Insurance covers breakages, no maintenance, and delaying routine checks or using unqualified service providers often leads to further damage. Every driver should know how to check basic fluid levels and always choose a reputable, accredited workshop.

Tip: Never skip a service just because the car “sounds fine”.

Ignoring warning lights and dash messages

Disregarding cluster warnings is one of the most costly mistakes drivers make. Continuing to drive with flashing engine lights can result in major engine or gearbox failure, fuel system damage, or compromised braking.

Tip: If the light is flashing, treat it as an emergency and stop driving immediately.

Choosing the cheapest workshop or DIY fixes

Cheaper is not always better. Accredited workshops follow strict compliance, safety, diagnostic and training standards. Unregulated workshops often lack the tools or expertise to work on modern, electronically controlled systems.

Tip: Look for Miwa and Retail Motor Industry (RMI) branding and certification for peace of mind.

Skipping oil changes or using poor-quality oil

Using the incorrect oil grade or inferior products leads to sludge build-up, overheating, premature wear, and turbocharger damage.

Tip: Always follow manufacturer specifications.

Driving aggressively from a cold start

Revving hard when the engine is still cold is extremely damaging. Cold oil does not lubricate effectively, leading to timing chain stretch, piston ring wear and early turbo problems.

Tip: Allow 30-60 seconds of gentle driving before increasing speed.

Riding the clutch and poor gearbox habits

Resting a foot on the clutch, holding the car on an incline, or forcing gear changes causes unnecessary friction and overheating.

Tip: Instead of labouring the clutch in traffic or on an incline, use your handbrake to hold the vehicle.

Running the fuel tank too low

Fuel cools and lubricates the pump. Constantly running below a quarter tank can damage injectors and fuel pumps and draw debris into the system — repairs that are increasingly costly in modern vehicles.

Tip: Make top-ups from half a tank a regular habit.

Neglecting filters and belts

Air filters, fuel filters, and timing belts are essential to engine health. Failure to replace them at the right intervals can cause poor performance or catastrophic engine failure.

Tip: Never use inferior-quality filters that may collapse or fail.

Incorrect tyre pressure and wheel neglect

Low tyre pressure and poor wheel alignment affect far more than tyres — they put strain on suspension, steering components, wheel bearings and CV joints.

Tip: Check tyre pressure monthly and align wheels twice a year.

Overloading the vehicle

Constantly carrying loads beyond the vehicle’s design capacity places excessive stress on suspension, brakes, tyres, and even the gearbox.

Tip: Check your owner’s manual for permitted payload and do not exceed it.

Neglecting cooling system maintenance

Overheating is a major cause of engine failure. Using plain water instead of proper coolant, ignoring leaks or failing to replace coolant at recommended intervals puts engines at high risk.

Tip: A correct antifreeze/coolant mix is vital in South Africa’s climate.

Poor driving style

Smooth driving is one of the simplest ways to protect vehicle components. Harsh acceleration, sudden braking and inconsistent speeds increase wear across the engine, brakes and drivetrain.

Tip: Good driving habits are the cheapest form of preventative maintenance.