Top 10 most popular used SUVs bought by South Africans in 2025

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

SUVs have been the de facto choice for car shoppers around the world for more than two decades, with this body type becoming increasingly popular as the years go by. And things are no different in South Africa, where SUVs and crossovers are the most common vehicles on the roads.

This is backed up by the 2025 AutoTrader Mid-Year Report, which shows that this class is by far and away the most popular with used-car buyers. In the first six months of the year 64,723 units were sold, followed by hatchbacks and double cabs at 46,970 and 21,295 units, respectively.

But what are the top 10 best-selling models for 2025? Thanks to the latest data from AutoTrader, which covers all of 2025, we know which cars South Africans are spending their hard-earned money on.

Toyota Corolla Cross

At the top of the charts is the Toyota Corolla Cross, which even though it was introduced in November 2021 is now the country’s favourite SUV. A total of 5,935 units were sold during the year, with an average price tag of R385,417 and a low average mileage of 28,752km.

The Corolla Cross has a lot going for it. For starters, it has the strength of the Toyota badge, as well as the strength of the Corolla nameplate, which has long been the best-selling globally (50-million Corollas were sold between 1966 and 2021). Then, of course, there’s the crossover body type, appealing pricing, and frugal powertrains, which include an efficient hybrid option.

Toyota Fortuner

Its larger sibling, the Fortuner, comes in second, with 4,837 examples sold during the same period.

Many would argue that it is the only “true” SUV on the list and the only one capable of proper off-roading, with the rest relegated to the crossover category.

The Fortuner has been on the local market for nearly 20 years. (Toyota)

However, the Fortuner has been around for nearly 20 years, and despite this, the average price tag sits at R366,324, with an average registration age of nine years and the highest average mileage on the list at 154,097km.

This reflects the more upmarket positioning and desirability of the Fortuner badge. Like the Corolla Cross, the second-generation Fortuner is also manufactured in South Africa, highlighting the strong affinity local consumers have for locally built vehicles.

Ford EcoSport

Local sales of the Ford EcoSport ceased in November 2023, but that doesn’t mean the crossover has slipped in popularity on the used-car market, with 4,254 examples sold in 2025.

The discontinued EcoSport remains a popular used buy. (Rob Till)

Most models are older, with an average registration age of seven years and average mileage of 85,243km. With an average selling price of R200,812, the EcoSport is the most affordable entry on the list, which goes some way towards explaining its strong sales.

Volkswagen T-Cross

A lot of the slack left by the absence of the EcoSport has been picked up by the Volkswagen T-Cross. Following Ford closely at 4,193 units, the T-Cross has become one of South Africa’s favourite crossovers, thanks to its upmarket styling, solid build quality, and efficient 1.0l and 1.5l petrol engines.

The T-Cross has become one of South Africa’s favourite crossovers. (Supplied)

Slick-shifting manual transmissions and an efficient, smooth DSG only add to the driving experience, along with well-judged ride quality and the refinement that Volkswagen manages so well in the classes it competes in.

Chery Tiggo 4 Pro

It’s worth noting that South African consumers are a fiercely loyal bunch, as evidenced by Toyota, Ford, and VW dominating the top four spots.

However, fifth place is taken by the Chery Tiggo 4 Pro, showing that a familiar badge isn’t always the way into a consumer’s heart. The Tiggo 4 Pro is a relatively recent entrant into the South African market, having arrived in November 2021.

The Chery Tiggo 4 Pro is a relatively recent entrant into the South African market. (Chery)

With keen pricing, strong warranties, and appealing styling (not to mention a high level of standard specification), the Tiggo 4 Pro represents a near-unbeatable value-for-money proposition.

This is reflected in its 3,210 used-car sales in 2025. The value is further underlined by an average used-car price of R284,891, despite a low average registration age of just two years and a low average mileage of 22,056km.

Haval Jolion

The Chery Tiggo 4 Pro is not the only Chinese-sourced crossover on the list, with the Haval Jolion coming in at 2,780 units. This could be explained by its higher average price of R319,082, as well as higher average mileage (35,851km) and registration age (three years).

The Haval Jolion is the second Chinese SUV on the list. (Haval)

Four more

While none of the crossovers on the list come from Indian automakers, four of the cars are sourced from India:

the Hyundai Venue;

Toyota Urban Cruiser;

Nissan Magnite; and

Kia Sonet.

Designed for a new generation of consumers, these four models provide everything the average car buyer could want. They’re fuel efficient, spacious (despite measuring less than four metres in length – a requirement to benefit from certain Indian tax regulations) and offer impressive standard features. Importantly, they also deliver the desirable SUV-esque exterior design with rugged finishes.

The Hyundai Venue is manufactured in India. (Hyundai)

The Venue leads with 3,081 sales, followed by the Urban Cruiser (2,863), the Magnite (2,817), and the Sonet (2,542). The most expensive of these four is the Sonet, with an average selling price of R299,077, while the most affordable is the Magnite at R244,745.

The Magnite is spacious and fuel efficient. (Nissan)

While these crossovers remain in high demand, the introduction of an increasing number of Chinese and other Indian models (such as the Mahindra XUV 3X0) will certainly intensify competition, and we may see some fighting to maintain their position in the rankings.

TimesLIVE