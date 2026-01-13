Dunlop and Isuzu partnership boosts localisation

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

(Left to right) Komani Pitso, executive vice president for procurement and logistics, IMSAf, Lubin Ozoux, CEO Dunlop Tyres, Matthew Nondwayi, owner of Eastern Cape Tyres, and Billy Tom, president of IMSAf.

A partnership between Dunlop Tyres South Africa and Isuzu Motors South Africa (IMSAf) aims to strengthen component localisation.

Eastern Cape Tyres, owned by long-standing Dunlop franchisee Matthew Nondwayi, will manage IMSAf’s in-house tyre assembly operations. Nondwayi has operated Dunlop fitment centres for more than 25 years.

“This partnership is the culmination of three decades of hard work and belief in quality service,” said Nondwayi.

“Starting out supplying small bakkie tyres and now supporting the assembly line for an automotive giant like IMSAf, right here in the Eastern Cape, shows what is possible when big business supports local enterprise.

“We are bringing world-class expertise to the Struandale plant and are incredibly proud to call this assembly line the newest addition to the Eastern Cape Tyres family.”

Dunlop Tyres SA CEO Lubin Ozoux said the partnership highlights the power of multinationals working together.

“We are committed to driving transformation and inclusivity by empowering local businesses and strengthening our local value chain,” said Komane Pitso, executive vice president for procurement and logistics at IMSAf.

Isuzu’s Gqeberha facility produces the latest generation D-Max, the D-Max Gen 6, as well as various medium and heavy truck models.