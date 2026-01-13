Tata to launch two new models in 2026

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Indian carmaker Tata returned to the local market in 2025. Its comeback was spearheaded by the launch of the budget-friendly Tiago hatchback, Punch and Curvv crossovers and the C-segment Harrier.

This year it plans to expand the portfolio. First on the agenda is the Tata Nexon, a compact crossover slotting between the Punch and Harrier, with styling mirroring the identities of its siblings.

Specification highlights include sequential LED daylight running lights, full LED headlamps and a dual-tone roof. Inside it uses the distinctive-looking two-spoke steering wheel we first saw in the 2025 models, sporting an illuminated Tata logo. Safety is respectable, with six airbags and electronic stability control as standard. Global NCAP awarded the model five stars in 2024.

The Nexon slots between the Punch and Harrier. (Tata)

The Tata Sierra is set to take its position between the Curvv and the flagship Harrier. According to the manufacturer, it is a model that bridges “past, present and future” with a nostalgic, boxy design, albeit modernised. It comes on the back of an award by the Red Dot organisation for its stylistic execution, the first Indian car to receive such an accolade.

Striking LED illumination at the front and rear, and flush door handles and 19″ alloy wheels, are part of its aesthetic repertoire.

Tata claims the interior features the largest sunroof in the segment. The cabin is screen-intensive, with three displays stretching across the dashboard. It also has a sizeable boot, with a 622l capacity.

As with the rest of the range, the newcomers will benefit from a five-year/125,000km warranty, 24/7 roadside assistance and the promise of a “72-hour mobility solution” to minimise inconvenience should your Tata be indisposed.

Pricing and timing of introduction are yet to be confirmed.