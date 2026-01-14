2026 World Car of the Year finalists announced

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The new electric BMW iX3 is in the running for the 2026 World Car of the Year title.

Inaugurated in 2003, the World Car Awards celebrates its 23rd instalment this year.

The organisation announced its finalists for the 2026 World Car of the Year title, with the overall victor and category winners set to be announced in April.

Vehicles eligible for World Car of the Year must:

be produced in volumes of at least 10,000 units a year;

be priced below the luxury car level in their primary markets; and

be on sale in at least two major markets (China, Europe, India, Japan, Korea, Latin America, and the US) on at least two separate continents between January 1 2025 and March 30 2026.

World Car of the Year 2026 finalists:

Audi Q5/SQ5;

BMW iX3;

BYD Seal 6 DM-i;

Hyundai Ioniq 9;

Hyundai Palisade;

Kia EV4;

Kia EV5;

Mercedes-Benz CLA;

Nissan Leaf; and

Toyota RAV4.

In addition to the main World Car of the Year award, the competition comprises five additional categories:

World Urban Car;

World Luxury Car;

World Performance Car;

World Electric Vehicle; and

World Car Design of the Year.

World Urban Car 2026 finalists:

Alfa Romeo Junior;

Baojun Yep Plus;

Firefly;

Hyundai Venue;

Wuling Binguo/Ari Poly.

World Luxury Car 2026 finalists:

Audi A6 E-Tron/S6 E-Tron;

Audi A6/S6;

Cadillac Vistiq;

Lucid Gravity;

Volvo ES90;

Denza Z9/Z 9 GT;

DS No.8;

Hyundai Nexo.

World Performance Car 2026 finalists:

BMW M2 CS;

Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray;

Land Rover Defender Octa;

Hyundai Ioniq 9;

Mercedes-AMG GT 63 Pro.

World Electric Vehicle 2026 finalists:

Audi A6 E-Tron/S6 E-Tron;

BMW iX3;

Hyundai Ioniq 9;

Mercedes-Benz CLA;

Nissan Leaf.

World Car Design 2026 finalists:

Firefly;

Kia PV5;

Lynk & Co 08;

Mazda 6e/EZ-6;

Volvo ES90.

The competition’s jury panel comprises more than 100 motoring journalists from around the world. Representing South Africa are Brenwin Naidu (Sowetan/Sunday Times Lifestyle Motoring), Lerato Matebese (Petrolhead Africa) and Hannes Oosthuizen (Cars.co.za).