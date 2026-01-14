AA urges motorists to use crash test ratings for informed choices

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

In the frontal impact test, the Hyundai Grand i10's bodyshell and footwell were rated as unstable and could not withstand further loading.

Towards the end of 2025, the Global NCAP Safer Cars for Africa programme crash-tested the Hyundai Grand i10. It received zero stars for adult occupant safety — a poor result that the Automobile Association of South Africa (AASA) highlighted in a media statement.

The organisation said it received numerous queries from both concerned i10 owners and the motoring public at large – and wanted to clarify its role.

Concerns include the AA not explicitly discouraging the purchase of specific vehicles locally which exhibit poor NCAP ratings, along with queries asking what current owners of poor safety-rated vehicles should do as a next step.

The AA welcomes concern and engagement and views it as evidence of growing public awareness around vehicle and passenger safety, an outcome the Safer Cars for Africa programme was specifically designed to achieve.

The Safer Cars for Africa programme, launched in 2017 by Global NCAP in partnership with the AA and the FIA Foundation, exists to independently assess the safety performance of popular, entry-level vehicles sold in African markets against internationally recognised Global NCAP standards.

The programme was established in response to three persistent challenges in African vehicle markets:

• Outdated minimum safety regulations, particularly those prescribed by the South African Bureau of Standards (SABS), which focus largely on compliance rather than real-world crash performance.

• An anaemic local homologation framework, which does not adequately evaluate structural integrity or active safety technologies.

• Differing safety specifications and potential double standards at source, where vehicles of the same model – often produced on the same assembly line – are sold in Africa with fewer critical safety features than versions sold in Europe and other developed markets.

Worth noting is that under the NCAP programme, vehicles are anonymously purchased locally by the AA, shipped independently to the ADAC crash testing facilities in Germany, and subjected to rigorous frontal and side impact tests – alongside comprehensive assessments of restraint systems and safety equipment – with the aim being transparent real-world safety results, with the end-consumer’s safety in mind.

WHY THE AA DOES NOT BAN NOR ENDORSE VEHICLES

The AA’s role is to inform, not prescribe. As the country’s leading consumer and road-safety advocate, the AA does not have regulatory authority to prohibit the sale of vehicles that do not meet current legal or safety requirements, nor does it endorse specific brands or models.

What the AA does, and will continue to do, is expose safety shortcomings through publishing and commenting on independent test results. We will empower consumers to make informed purchasing decisions based on objective evidence rather than marketing claims from manufacturers, effectively steering the consumer to safer vehicles through our fact-based evidence and findings.

Since the NCAP programme’s inception almost a decade ago, this transparency has indeed driven tangible change locally. Several manufacturers in SA have since withdrawn numerous models with unsafe safety ratings or have upgraded safety specifications in response to these poor rating findings. This includes, notably, a range of high-volume local sellers over previous years.

WHAT CURRENT OWNERS SHOULD DO

For motorists who already own vehicles that have performed poorly in Global NCAP crash tests, the AA advises that, to the extent possible (and using these Global NCAP results as a reference), owners consider transitioning to a safer make and/or model. The AA acknowledges that personal circumstances may make this a difficult transition.

It is also important to note that these crash test results do not mean a vehicle is deemed illegal to drive, but rather, these NCAP tests transparently indicate how well it is likely to protect occupants in the event of a collision.

CAPACITY CONSTRAINTS AND TESTING LIMITATIONS

The AA further acknowledges public concern around why more vehicles are not tested. Each crash test involves significant cost and logistical complexity, including independently purchasing vehicles locally and shipping them to Europe for comprehensive testing. As a result, the programme prioritises high-volume and high-risk models, which means not every vehicle on sale locally can be immediately assessed.

Despite these constraints, the AA remains committed to expanding safety testing coverage across model ranges available both locally and across the continent.

TOWARDS AFRICA NCAP AND STRONGER REGULATION

As part of its long-term strategy, the AA is actively working towards establishing an Africa NCAP programme, a continental vehicle safety assessment programme to be run by the AA locally. This initiative aims to localise testing capacity for the continent, under the auspices of the global NCAP committee. Merits will further include reduced overall costs, a broader scope of assessment and an acceleration in safety transparency across the continent.

The AA further notes a critical policy opportunity for the SABS and other government regulators to urgently put motorists first and revise SA’s minimum vehicle safety standards. At present, many vehicles with demonstrably poor crash test performance still meet what the AA and Global NCAP regard as outdated and archaic minimal local safety requirements and legislative safety prescriptions.

Raising baseline safety regulations would ensure that no vehicle sold in SA falls below an acceptable level of occupant protection. We encourage these government bodies to reflect on the criteria used by the global NCAP committee as a point of reference to achieve this critical safety baseline for the local motorist.

AA COMMITMENT TO ROAD SAFETY

Commenting on the matter, AA CEO Bobby Ramagwede states: “The AA exists to serve motorists, not manufacturers. Powered by both our members and the South African motoring community at large, we will continue to expose safety irregularities, challenge manufacturer double-safety standards and shine a light on risks that indeed place lives in danger behind the wheel. Our mandate is clear: safer vehicles, safer roads and safer mobility for all South Africans, regardless of what the law currently affords.”

The AA encourages motorists to engage with the broader NCAP safety library available on the AASA website, allowing for informed purchase decisions. The local motoring public should be demanding better safety standards while supporting broader initiatives aimed at improving road safety outcomes across SA and the continent.