Matriculants urged to consider careers in auto sector

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The Retail Motor Industry (RMI) is encouraging matriculants to explore automotive sector career paths.

“Not everyone needs, wants, or is suited to university and that is absolutely okay,” said Louis van Huyssteen, national training director of the Retail Motor Industry Organisation (RMI).

“A trade qualification gives young people a clear pathway into meaningful work. In the automotive sector, it opens doors not only in South Africa, but around the world.”

For many learners, particularly those who enjoy solving problems, working with technology and using their hands, a trade in the automotive sector could be the breakthrough opportunity they are looking for.

According to the RMI, SA’s automotive aftermarket remains one of the most stable and essential sectors of the economy, supporting more than 300,000 jobs and over 22,000 businesses and contributing approximately 2.1% of GDP.

It offers a wide range of specialist career options. From mechanical diagnostics and electrical systems to motor body repair, spray painting, parts, tyres and battery technology.

“The reality is that South Africa urgently needs more trained artisans,” said Van Huyssteen. “Young people who choose this route are stepping into a sector that is modern, technology-driven and constantly evolving and the job prospects are strong. Many apprentices secure employment long before they qualify.”

An apprenticeship combines theoretical learning, practical training and workplace experience. After completing their modules, learners can write a trade test to become qualified artisans, a designation that is respected and portable across the globe.

With the transition to Occupational Qualifications now fully in place, learners follow a structured, industry-aligned pathway that ensures they gain knowledge, practical skills and real workplace competency.

“These qualifications prepare young people for the vehicles of the future - hybrids, EVs, advanced diagnostics and more,” van Huyssteen explained.

The RMI claims that the sector has made significant strides in encouraging greater diversity.

“Women bring technical precision and strong problem-solving skills,” said Van Huyssteen. “They are thriving in workshops and moving into leadership roles.”

Van Huyssteen added that for those who may not have achieved the university marks they hoped for, a trade offers a clear, respected and financially rewarding alternative.

“An apprenticeship teaches discipline, critical thinking and resilience,” said van Huyssteen. “These are skills for life. A young person who qualifies as an artisan can build a stable career, support their family and contribute meaningfully to the economy.”

The RMI encourages learners to explore opportunities through TVET colleges, registered training providers and RMI associations such as MIWA (mechanical workshops), TEPA (tyres, equipment, parts) and SAMBRA (motor body repair).

Visit the RMI careers page here.