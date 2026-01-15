MINI toughens up the Countryman with SA-only Rugged Edition

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

A roof box is available as an option.

MINI has lifted the lid on the new Countryman Rugged Edition.

Exclusive to the South African market and limited to only 100 units, it stands out with decorative bonnet stripes and a set of 18-inch Frozen Midnight Grey Y-spoke wheels shod with grippy General Grabber AT3 all-terrain tyres. Available exterior colours include Nanuq White, Smokey Green, Melting Silver and Legend Grey. Cabin enhancements are limited to protective all-weather mats.

18-inch wheels are shod with General Grabber AT3 all-terrain tyres. (CWMedia)

Customers can further customise their vehicles with either a roof box for additional storage or a roof-mounted bicycle carrier.

MINI said the Rugged Edition is offered in Countryman C and Countryman S guises, with two trim levels: Classic trim (C and S) and Favoured trim (S only).

The bonnet features a unique decal pack. (Mini)

The Countryman C is powered by a 1.5l three-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine producing 115kW and 230Nm of torque, enabling a 0–100km/h sprint in nine seconds.

The more potent Countryman S, which features a 2.0l four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine and All4 all-wheel drive, delivers 150kW and 300Nm, cutting the 0–100km/h time to 7.4 seconds. The two engine variants are paired with a seven-speed automatic transmission.

Pricing: