New Mercedes-Benz GLA 200 Night Edition now available in SA

The new Mercedes-Benz GLA 200 Night Edition has arrived in Mzansi.

Designed for buyers looking to stand out from the compact SUV crowd, the limited model is finished in distinctive Manufaktur Alpine Grey paint, paired with a standard AMG Line body kit. This adds bonnet power bulges and a radiator grille featuring the Mercedes-Benz star pattern.

The rear features LED taillights and a sporty air diffuser. (Mercedes-Benz)

Further upgrades include 20-inch AMG alloy wheels and the Night Package, which brings gloss-black finishes to the wing mirrors, window surrounds and roof rails. Additional visual highlights include LED headlamps, LED taillights and a sporty rear air diffuser.

As with other GLA models, the cabin features dual 10.25-inch displays — one for infotainment and the other serving as a digital instrument cluster — running the latest MBUX operating system. Interior details include turbine-style air vents, a small-diameter Nappa leather multifunction steering wheel and a redesigned centre console. A Parking Package is fitted as standard, adding a reverse camera, lumbar support seats, power-folding and auto-dimming side mirrors, as well as an auto-dimming rearview mirror.

The luxurious cabin has been upgraded with Merc's Parking Package. (Mercedes-Benz)

Power comes from a 1.3l four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine producing 120kW and 270Nm of torque, driving the front wheels via a 7G-DCT automatic transmission.

The Mercedes-Benz GLA 200 Night Edition is priced from R972,387, including a five-year/100,000km service and maintenance plan.