Lamborghini achieves all-time record in global vehicle deliveries in 2025 - Clone

Italian luxury sports carmaker Lamborghini said on Tuesday it delivered 10,747 vehicles worldwide in 2025, slightly improving on its prior-year performance and achieving an all-time record.
Lamborghini, part of Germany’s Volkswagen group, attributed the strong performance to its hybridisation strategy and solid results across all regions, with:
- Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) region leading with 4,650 cars delivered; followed by
- the Americas with 3,347; and
- Asia Pacific with 2,750 deliveries.
The record deliveries confirm the brand’s ability to stand out in a complex global environment, Lamborghini CEO Stephan Winkelmann said in a statement.
Reuters
