Maruti Suzuki to invest over R63bn in new Indian plant

Indian carmaker Maruti Suzuki will invest ₹350bn (about R63.22bn) in a plant it plans to set up in the western Indian state of Gujarat, the state’s government said on Saturday.

The plant will add production capacity of up to 1-million vehicles a year for the carmaker as it expands manufacturing to meet rising demand in India, the world’s third-largest car market, and for exports, Gujarat said in a statement.

Production at the plant is expected to begin in the 2029 financial year and will add to the annual production capacity of 2.4-million vehicles for Maruti, which is majority-owned by Japan’s Suzuki Motor and is India’s top carmaker by sales.

The company has an order backlog of about one and a half months for its entry-level models, its marketing and sales head, Partho Banerjee, said this month. The company said its sales to domestic dealers rose 37% in December to a record 178,646 units.

Maruti’s board of directors this week approved an initial investment of ₹49.6bn (R8.96bn) to acquire land for the plant.

Reuters