Top 10 most popular used Chinese vehicles bought by South Africans in 2025

Not so long ago, the notion of buying a Chinese-branded car was often met with scepticism, if not outright jokes. The thinking was simple: why opt for a cheaper Chinese alternative when established European, Korean and Japanese brands were readily available?

That view was shaped by some early, underwhelming products, but it no longer reflects today’s market. Modern Chinese marques such as Chery, Haval and Omoda now produce vehicles that can often match legacy competitors for quality, safety and overall driving experience, while frequently offering more standard features at a lower price.

That shift in perception is reflected in sales figures. While Chinese-branded vehicles continue to perform strongly in the new car market — with Omoda and Jaecoo alone selling close to 2,500 units in the third quarter of 2025 — their presence in the used car space is also growing. More buyers are recognising the value proposition these models offer. So where is the money going?

The Chery Tiggo 4 Pro offers manual, CVT and dual-clutch transmissions. (Chery)

Based on the latest AutoTrader data, these are the 10 best-selling used Chinese vehicles in 2025.

It is little surprise that the Chery Tiggo 4 Pro tops the list. The compact crossover regularly features among South Africa’s strongest-selling new passenger cars, often exceeding 1,000 units per month. That popularity carries over to the used market, where 3,144 examples changed hands last year.

As Chery’s smallest model, the Tiggo 4 Pro appeals to a broad range of buyers thanks to its wide selection of trim levels, transmission choices — including manual, dual-clutch and CVT options — and multiple power outputs. With an average transaction price of R284,779, it is among the most affordable vehicles on the list, despite a low average mileage of 21,970km and a typical registration age of just two years.

Second place is occupied by the Haval Jolion. (Supplied)

Second place is occupied by the Haval Jolion, which operates in the same segment as the Tiggo 4 Pro. However, a narrower model range — particularly the absence of more budget-orientated derivatives, with the cheapest new version priced at R348,950 — has resulted in slightly lower used sales of 2,736 units. The Jolion’s average used price stands at R319,259, while mileage is higher at 35,826km and the average registration age is three years. This suggests buyers are gravitating towards better-specified versions.

Also of note is the updated Jolion Pro, which appears in 10th position with 712 units sold. It commands a higher average price of R407,891 but features significantly lower mileage of 5,276km and a registration age of just one year.

In third position is the GWM P-Series. (Waldo Swiegers)

In third position is the GWM P-Series, one of only two bakkies to feature on the list. Despite a higher average sale price of R398,589, the double cab has established itself not only as a strong performer among used Chinese vehicles but also as one of the most popular used double cabs overall. This underlines the growing acceptance of Chinese brands in traditionally brand-loyal segments of the market. With average mileage of 55,733km and a registration age of three years, the P-Series offers a compelling balance of pricing, usability and remaining lifespan.

The Haval H6 has become a reference point for value in the midsize SUV segment. (Supplied)

Fourth place is taken by the Haval H6, a model that has become a reference point for value in the midsize SUV segment. A total of 1,501 used units were sold, indicating sustained demand beyond the new car showroom. With an average used price of R411,878, the H6 positions itself as a well-equipped yet attainable option, offering generous levels of comfort and technology.

The model has been on sale locally for several years and recently received an update, alongside the introduction of hybrid variants and a coupe-style body option. An average mileage of 34,522km and a vehicle age of two years mean buyers are accessing relatively young examples at competitive prices.

The Chery Tiggo 7 Pro is fifth on the list. (Supplied)

Next is the Chery Tiggo 7 Pro, with 1,098 used units sold, further reinforcing the brand’s strong performance across new and used markets. An average price of R392,860 supports its value-focused positioning, while mileage of 24,085km and a registration age of two years indicate that most examples remain well within their early ownership cycle.

The now discontinued Haval H2 continues to find favour in the used-car space.

Though it has been discontinued to make way for the Jolion, the Haval H2 continues to find favour in the used car space. Often credited as the first compact Chinese SUV to seriously challenge established Japanese, Korean and European rivals, the H2 still appeals through its design, perceived build quality and generous standard specification. With 1,063 used sales and an average price of R217,435, it represents one of the most accessible entry points into the compact SUV segment.

It is also the oldest model on the list, with an average registration age of six years and the second-highest mileage at 77,031km, pointing to sustained confidence in earlier-generation Chinese vehicles.

The C5 is Omoda's most popular model. (Supplied)

Omoda’s C5 is the sole representative from the relatively new brand, which operates as a more premium offshoot of the Chery Group. As Omoda’s best-selling model, the C5 is defined by its distinctive styling, upmarket interior and coupe-inspired proportions. Its appearance on the used market is notable given the brand’s short local history, with 806 units sold. An average price of R376,703, combined with exceptionally low mileage of 7,946km and a registration age of just one year, suggests many examples are close to new, highlighting early buyer confidence in the brand.

The GWM Steed 5 prioritises durability and affordability.

The GWM Steed 5 occupies a different position to the P-Series, prioritising durability and affordability over refinement. While the model is now sold exclusively as a single cab, earlier double cab versions remain active on the used market. Though it lacks many modern features, its practicality and low running costs continue to appeal to budget-focused bakkie buyers. With an average used price of R203,231, mileage of 77,565km and a registration age of four years, it remains a functional and cost-effective option.

The Tiggo 8 Pro recorded 740 used sales in 2025. (Supplied)

Rounding out the list is the third Chery entry, the Tiggo 8 Pro. While it sits at the upper end of the brand’s range, its more premium positioning has not deterred used buyers. The seven-seat SUV recorded 740 used sales in 2025, supported by its spacious cabin and family-friendly layout. At an average price of R472,364, it is the most expensive vehicle on the list, but buyers appear to recognise the value on offer, particularly given its average mileage of 26,912km and registration age of two years.