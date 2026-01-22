Renault to shut Ampere unit, flagship project of De Meo era, say sources

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Renault plans to shut down its electric vehicle (EV) and software unit Ampere Holding, reintegrating its activities into the group to simplify the organisation, reduce costs and speed up implementation of future projects, two sources close to the matter told Reuters on Wednesday.

This would mark the second time in less than two months that Renault’s new CEO, François Provost, reverses a major initiative taken by his predecessor, Luca de Meo, who joined luxury group Kering last year.

In December Renault announced it would shut down the car-sharing services of its subsidiary Mobilize, whose energy and data-related activities would be reintegrated into the group.

Renault launched Ampere at the end of 2023 to create the first European pure-play dedicated to EVs and software. De Meo had wanted to introduce this entity on the stock market, but the process was abandoned in early 2024 due to insufficient market valuation.

The cancellation of the IPO provides an opportunity to review governance and operations, simplifying and amplifying Ampere’s impact. All while retaining the elements that made it successful.

“As there is no longer an IPO, there is no longer a need for a specific entity, which is why Renault is reintegrating everything to simplify and eliminate the complexity inherent in the initial model,” said one of the sources.

Ampere had already come under the leadership of Renault Group’s chief technology officer, Philippe Brunet, in September.

It is now expected to become the group’s advanced engineering centre for EVs and software, while its factories in the electricity division in northern France and its engine plant would revert to being direct subsidiaries of the carmaker.

According to the two sources, this reorganisation plan, presented to trade unions on Wednesday, is due to come into effect on July 1, with no impact on the employment or contracts of most employees concerned.

