Chery to build cars in SA after acquiring Nissan’s Rosslyn plant

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

After months of public speculation, Nissan confirmed on Friday it had reached an agreement with Chery over the acquisition of its manufacturing assets in Rosslyn.

Asked about specific models set to roll off the production line, Chery SA’s spokesperson Verene Peterson could only confirm the prospect of a budget SUV with eco-friendly credentials — and said the company would be communicating its plans in further detail soon.

“Subject to the fulfilment of certain conditions, including regulatory approvals, Chery SA will purchase the land, buildings and associated assets of the Nissan facilities, including its nearby stamping plant, in mid-2026,” Nissan announced in a statement.

According to the Japanese brand, most of its employees will be retained by Chery.

President of Nissan Africa Jordi Villa said the brand had been working to find a solution that would best serve its employees, customers and partners.

“External factors have had a well-known impact on the utilisation of the Rosslyn plant and its future viability within Nissan,” he said.

“This move also ensures that the Rosslyn site will continue contributing to the South African automotive sector.”

The sale of its Tshwane manufacturing operations will not affect retail sales and service. New models are imminent in 2026, such as the Tekton, which slots above the Magnite, as well as the Patrol flagship SUV.

The Chinese brand had been investigating local manufacturing opportunities as far back as 2025.

During an interview with Sowetan Motoring in May last year, Chery SA CEO Tony Liu said the firm was exploring all available avenues to establish its first production facility in the country.

The CEO said the manufacturer’s customer base, which grew to 55,000 over the three years since market re-entry, represented critical mass that justified a feasibility study to assess how local manufacturing could support its long-term volume aspirations.

Liu said local manufacturing would also enable contribution to the domestic supply chain, with commitment to broad-based black economic empowerment requirements.

The Rosslyn plant employs 1,080 people and has been operational since 1966.

In 2024 the brand’s top-selling NP200 half-tonne bakkie, produced at Rosslyn, was discontinued, leaving the plant producing the one-tonne Navara as its last remaining product.