New Mercedes W17 F1 cars make on-track debut at Silverstone

Mercedes prepares for F1's 2026 shift with sustainable fuels, hybrid engines

Reuters Agency

Reuters

George Russell drives the new Mercedes AMG F1 W17 E Performance at Silverstone. (Steve Etherington)

Mercedes revealed its 2026 car on Thursday, with team CEO Toto Wolff saying the smaller, narrower and lighter chassis will be up to the challenge for F1’s technical shakeups in the upcoming season.

Mercedes drivers George Russell and Andrea Kimi Antonelli ran laps in their cars at England’s Silverstone Circuit during promotional testing, one day after Alpine ran laps with its new Mercedes cars at the same layout.

Formula One will undergo significant change in 2026, and we are prepared for that transition.

—  Toto Wolff

Mercedes engines will run on an equal split of electric and combustion power, including sustainable fuels provided by Petronas, which is displayed prominently on the car as a title sponsor. The 2026 cars will feature movable front and rear wings.

“Formula One will undergo significant change in 2026, and we are prepared for that transition,” Wolff said. “The new regulations demand innovation and absolute focus in every area of performance. Our work on the new car and the long-term development of the power unit and advanced sustainable fuels reflects that approach.”

The new “AMG F1 W17 E Performance” entries will continue to operate with a predominately black paint scheme with green flow lines.

Russell, who joined Mercedes in 2022, finished fourth in the driver’s championship standings in 2025. Antonelli, who was a rookie for Mercedes last season, finished seventh. Mercedes was second in the constructors’ standings to McLaren-Mercedes.

“We will continue to push hard in the months ahead,” Wolff said.

All teams will gather in Barcelona next week for official testing with cars running behind closed doors.

Reuters


