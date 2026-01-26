Motoring

Ex-Aston Martin technical director Dan Fallows joins Racing Bulls

Veteran to lead team’s design strategy

Reuters Agency

Reuters

Dan Fallows will take responsibility for the overall technical direction, including the design, aerodynamics and performance of Racing Bulls. (Bryn Lennon)

Former Aston Martin technical director Dan Fallows has joined Formula One rivals Racing Bulls in the same role, the Red Bull-owned team said on Friday.

They said Fallows, who left his role at Aston Martin in November 2024, will take responsibility for the overall technical direction, including design, aerodynamics and performance.

Previously a head of aerodynamics at Red Bull, the Briton will report to chief technical officer Tim Goss.

“Dan has a wealth of experience, and his technical understanding and leadership will be a real asset to the team as we continue to develop and push forward competitively,” said principal Alan Permane.

Racing Bulls finished last season sixth overall, one place ahead of Aston Martin.

Reuters


Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

Man who intervened in Menlopark Steers workers incident vows to pursue matter

2

WATCH | Scholar transport lawlessness deepens with more incidents reported

3

SOWETAN | Govt intervention in Sporong long overdue

4

SHERON MPOFU AND ANTOINETTE LOMBARD | Migrant children face a life of xenophobia and exclusion in SA

5

Steenhuisen eyes third term as DA leader

Related Articles