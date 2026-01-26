First LDV Terron 9 and D90 models touch down in Mzansi

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The first shipment of LDV Terron 9 and D90 models has arrived in South Africa.

Destined for dealerships nationwide, the Terron 9 is the bigger brother of LDV’s T60 bakkie and ranks as the country’s largest double cab. Measuring 5,500mm long, it comfortably outsizes established rivals such as the Toyota Hilux (5,325mm), Ford Ranger (5,350mm), Isuzu D-Max (5,265mm) and GWM P500 (5,445mm).

The Terron 9 features dual 12.3" digital displays. (LDV)

With 220mm of ground clearance and a substantial radiator grille, the Terron 9 will be available in two derivatives: Premium (R779,900) and Flagship (R849,900).

Both come lavishly equipped with eight-way electric heated, ventilated and massaging front seats, a heated multifunction steering wheel, heated rear seats, adaptive cruise control, a 360º camera, an eight-speaker JBL sound system, a 12.3″ digital instrument cluster, and a 12.3″ touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The Flagship adds a panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting, an openable rear panel and a turnover end gate.

Safety is well covered, with both Terron 9 models featuring advanced driver assistance systems such as autonomous emergency braking, lane-keep assist, intelligent high beam control, rear cross-traffic alert, and driver fatigue alert. Seven airbags, ISOFIX anchor points, and front/rear park distance sensors come standard.

Terron 9 Flagship benefits from an openable rear panel. (LDV)

Powering the Terron 9 line-up is LDV’s 2.5l four-cylinder turbodiesel, producing 164kW at 3,800 rpm and 520Nm of torque from 1,500–2,500 rpm. Paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission, LDV claims 0–100 km/h in 10.9 seconds and a top speed of 180 km/h.

Three drive modes (eco, normal, and sport) and four off-road modes (mud, snow, sand, and tow) are offered. A torque-on-demand four-wheel drive system is standard, with locking front and rear differentials. A low-range transfer case adds rock, deep snow, deep mud, wade and rock crawl modes. Wading depth is 550mm, while approach, departure and breakover angles measure 29º, 25º and 20º, respectively.

The spacious D90 rides on 20" wheels fitted with 265/50 tyres. (LDV)

The seven-seater D90 goes up against the Toyota Fortuner, Isuzu MU-X, Ford Everest and GWM Tank 500. Sharing much of its underpinnings with the Terron 9, it delivers a similarly value-packed specification.

Available exclusively in Flagship trim (R899,900), the 5,046mm SUV comes with privacy glass, eight-way electric heated, ventilated and massaging front seats, full leather upholstery, ambient lighting, dual wireless charging pads, 12.3″ touchscreen infotainment with wireless smartphone mirroring, an integrated dashcam, a 12-speaker JBL sound system, a 12.3″ digital instrument cluster, a 360º camera, adaptive cruise control, and a heated leather multifunction steering wheel.

D90 offers easy loading with a powered tailgate. (LDV )

Under the bonnet is a 2.0l four-cylinder turbodiesel engine producing 160kW and 500Nm of torque. Mated to an eight-speed automatic, it has a claimed top speed of 175 km/h and combined fuel consumption of 9.1l/100 km. For off-road capability, LDV equips the D90 with a torque-on-demand four-wheel drive system and three differential locks (front, middle and rear).