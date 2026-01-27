Motoring

BYD, Exxon Mobil deepen hybrid tech partnership

Collaboration set to boost plug-in EV engine oil technology

Reuters Agency

Reuters

China's BYD and US oil major Exxon Mobil will deepen their partnership in hybrid technology. (David Benito)

China’s BYD and US oil major Exxon Mobil will deepen their partnership in hybrid technology, the Chinese EV maker said in a statement on Tuesday.

Under a long-term strategic memorandum of understanding agreement signed on Monday, the two companies will explore customised product research and development and collaborative possibilities in new material applications, among other fields, the statement said.

BYD launched engine oil jointly with Exxon Mobil specifically designed for its plug-in EVs last year.

Reuters


