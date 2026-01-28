Poor score for Toyota Corolla Cross in Global NCAP Africa crash test

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The Toyota Corolla Cross scored two stars out of five for adult occupant safety in the latest round of crash tests by the Global NCAP Safer Cars for Africa programme.

The Automobile Association (AA), a partner to the programme, expressed concern over the result and reiterated that African buyers should not be presented with vehicles that fall below global safety benchmarks.

“Despite achieving three stars for child occupant protection, the results clearly demonstrate shortcomings in the level of safety provided to adults in the version sold across African markets, including South Africa,” it said in a statement.

The AA noted that the vehicle’s absence of standard side head protection was a significant contributor to the rating.

“The Toyota Corolla Cross, manufactured at the brand’s plant in KwaZulu-Natal, offers driver and passenger frontal airbags, side body airbags, a driver knee airbag and electronic stability control (ESC), but critically no side head protection locally – which is a critical component, recognised as essential for modern vehicle safety,” the AA said.

Manufacturers like Toyota know how to build safer vehicles, and consumers in Africa deserve the same levels of safety performance which are fitted as standard in other parts of the world. — Richard Woods, Global NCAP CEO

The Global NCAP assessment revealed:

The vehicle’s footwell area was found to be unstable and not capable of withstanding further loadings, though its bodyshell was rated as stable.

Side pole impact was not performed, as the car does not offer standard side head protection for front and rear rows. The lack of this kind of protection exposes the head to the risk of severe injury (even in a low-speed side impact with a pole or tree).

Side impact showed good protection to the abdomen and pelvis, with adequate protection to the chest.

Child protection received three stars, owing to the lack of passenger airbag disconnection and the head of the three-year-old dummy being exposed in both side and frontal impact tests.

“Manufacturers like Toyota know how to build safer vehicles, and consumers in Africa deserve the same levels of safety performance which are fitted (as) standard in other parts of the world,” said Global NCAP CEO Richard Woods.

“There really is no excuse for the lack of side head protection in the popular Toyota Corolla Cross,” said AA CEO Bobby Ramagwede.

He said the issue was exasperating, particularly since the model is locally built for domestic consumption.

“This result underlines why Africa urgently needs stronger regulatory standards and greater manufacturer accountability.”

Toyota South Africa Motors (TSAM) said it was aware of the AA’s statement and Global NCAP’s results.

“The results relate to specifications which do not compromise the structural integrity of the vehicle,” a statement from the company read.

The brand asserted that its vehicle “meets and exceeds all applicable local legislative safety requirements.”

“The Corolla Cross is equipped with a comprehensive suite of safety features, including SRS driver, passenger, side and driver knee airbags, as well as curtain shield airbags on XR and GR-S models.

“The vehicle also incorporates advanced safety features such as front and rear seatbelt pre-tensioners and force limiters, dual-row occupant detection, as well as vehicle stability control (VSC) incorporating ABS, brake assist and electronic brakeforce distribution (EBD) across all models.

“The Global NCAP results coincide with an ongoing internal review of standardised curtain shield airbag fitment across the entire Corolla Cross range for the local market. This review is in line with Toyota’s global philosophy of kaizen (continuous improvement), which guides TSAM’s commitment to enhancing product safety, quality and performance throughout the Toyota production system.”