Suzuki overtakes Nissan as Japan’s third-largest carmaker

Suzuki overtook Nissan as Japan’s third-biggest carmaker in 2025, sales data released by the two companies showed on Thursday, the first time in more than a decade that Suzuki has outsold Nissan during a calendar year.
Suzuki reported a 1.4% rise in global sales to about 3.3-million cars last year, while Nissan sold 3.2- million vehicles, down 4.4% from a year earlier.
Both companies trailed Toyota, which reported record sales of 10.5-million Toyota- and Lexus-branded vehicles, and Honda, which saw sales slip by 7.5% over the period to 3.5-million vehicles.
Reuters
