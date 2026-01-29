Suzuki overtakes Nissan as Japan’s third-largest carmaker

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Suzuki overtook Nissan as Japan’s third-biggest carmaker in 2025, sales data released by the two companies showed on Thursday, the first time in more than a decade that Suzuki has outsold Nissan during a calendar year.

Suzuki reported a 1.4% rise in global sales to about 3.3-million cars last year, while Nissan sold 3.2- million vehicles, down 4.4% from a year earlier.

Both companies trailed Toyota, which reported record sales of 10.5-million Toyota- and Lexus-branded vehicles, and Honda, which saw sales slip by 7.5% over the period to 3.5-million vehicles.

Reuters