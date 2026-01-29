Toyota retains top carmaker crown in 2025 with record global sales

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Toyota's growth was driven mainly by sales in the US and Japan, which together accounted for more than two-fifths of the parent company's sales.

Toyota Motor sold a record 11.3-million vehicles globally in 2025, the company said on Thursday, retaining its crown as the world’s top-selling carmaker for a sixth consecutive year.

Global group sales rose 4.6% from a year earlier, including the parent company’s Toyota and Lexus brand vehicles as well as those sold by small-car unit Daihatsu and truck maker Hino Motors.

Second-ranked German rival Volkswagen Group reported this month that unit sales fell 0.5% last year to just under 9-million vehicles, as it seeks to cut costs at home and contend with intense competition in China.

Toyota and Lexus brand vehicle sales rose 3.7% in 2025 to 10.5-million, also a record, helped by strong demand for hybrid vehicles in the US.

Exports from Japan to the US jumped 14.2% to about 615,000 vehicles, with the RAV4 SUV among the most popular models.

In China, Toyota’s sales edged up 0.2%, the first time in four years they did not decline, despite the heavy competition in the world’s top car market.

Petrol-electric hybrids accounted for 42% of Toyota’s parent company sales globally, while battery-electric vehicles made up 1.9%.

Reuters